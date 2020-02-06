One of the richest men in the UK and Boris Johnson backer nominated for peerage Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Boris Johnson nominated a Tory donor and Brexiteer for a peerage after the city tycoon donated £ 50,000 to his leadership campaign.

The former treasurer of the Tory party has given more than £ 3.5 million to the conservatives and more than £ 1.5 million to the Voting Leave campaign, which he co-founded.

Cruddas, which was established by CMC Markets, is on a list of candidates to be considered by the House of Lords appointment committee.

Cruddas donated £ 50,000 to Mr. Johnson on June 6 last year during the Tory leadership campaign.

The spread betting tycoon said in 2018 that he was “very disappointed with the gentlemen” because he “had surpassed their authority” about trying to change the Brexit account.

“It is clear to me that they were trying to block the Brexit, not to change the Brexit conditions for the sake of the country,” he added in an interview with the PA news agency.

He was ranked 264 in the last Sunday Times Rich List, while his family had an estimated £ 509 million.

His name follows reports that former Chancellors Ken Clarke and Philip Hammond were also on the list.

Downing Street and the House of Lords Nomination Committee declined to comment on possible nominations.

