One of the rarest HOT WHEELS cars ever discovered

Hot tires

Photo credit: Marecku / Shutterstock.com

Photo credit: Joel Magee

Toy collector and historian Joel Magee, who claims to be “America’s Toy Scout”, has discovered an extremely rare Hot Wheels car, which he says is worth up to $ 100,000.

The car, which was discovered as part of a small collection of relatively popular Hot Wheels, is a Hong Kong-made prototype version of a 1968 Hot Wheels Camaro in enameled white paint – the base coat for Hot Wheels prototype cars at the time before the paint color was applied , Some of these unfinished prototypes were mistakenly made available to the public – apparently also the Camaro found by Magee.

“I have been collecting toys forever and this Hot Wheels Camaro is the holy grail of collectors,” Magee said in a statement. This car is so extremely rare that there is only one well-known example, this one. Imagine something that was originally sold for 59 cents is now worth more than $ 100,000! Impressive!”

Hot Wheels cars made in the first decade of the line are known as “Redline” cars. This 1968 Camaro Redline prototype is the only one of its kind, says Magee. A prototype version of the Beach Bomb Van from the 1960s and a similar Olds 442 prototype are the only known hot wheels of comparable value.