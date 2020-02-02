One of the most famous writers in the world has given up Facebook for security reasons

Advertisement

Facebook, which is the target of the criticism of numerous consumer-friendly topics, is hit after the coup. Stephen King, the author of well-known horror books, said he deleted his Facebook account for security reasons.

Facebook still successful:

“I have closed my Facebook account. I feel extremely uncomfortable with the political stack of ads on Facebook and I am not sure whether Facebook also protects the privacy of its customers. You may be able to watch me (and Molly) on Twitter. “

Stephen King, one of the world’s leading writers, opened his Facebook account on December 28, 2012, and the well-known writer had 5.3 million followers on this account. Stephen King’s Twitter followers, on the other hand, are 5.6 million.

Facebook, which was the number one goal for many individuals, especially after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, continues to be heavily criticized by numerous names. In an informational article we shared yesterday, we said that Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, has also voiced violent criticism of Facebook’s WhatsApp.

Durov mentioned that end-to-end encryption, which WhatsApp also uses, cannot guarantee security alone, and that WhatsApp sees end-to-end encryption as a “magic wand” that alone ensures the security of communication can.

Facebook, the target of criticism after the explosion of WhatsApp conversations by Jeff Bezos, the richest individual in the world, recently mentioned that the downside was not iOS but WhatsApp.

Facebook, criticized by Stephen King for promoting political advertising, has not decided to ban this reporting. However, Twitter, another standard social media platform, has decided to ban political advertising.