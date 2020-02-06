Advertisement

Chancellor Sajid Javid is unlikely to achieve his goal of doubling British economic growth with just a five chance of achieving the 2.8% target, an economic think tank has warned.

The National Institute for Economic and Social Research (Niesr) said in its quarterly report that although the decisive conservative election profit has reduced political uncertainty, concerns about the Brexit outcome continue to weigh on the economy.

It said that even upcoming budget measures to deliver on the Tory promise to make additional public investments of around £ 20 billion a year “are not expected to compensate for the negative impact of the Brexit.”

It predicts a UK growth of around 1.5 percent this year and in 2021, based on an interest rate cut from 0.75 percent to 0.5 percent in 2020.

Slow down global growth

Against the backdrop of slowing global growth, Niesr said that the Chancellor ‘s goal of increasing economic growth in the UK to between 2.7 and 2.8 percent is “unlikely in the current global economic context”.

It has reached a chance of five on its goal.

Niesr also maintained his forecast that global GDP growth will flatten out by 3% this year, gradually increasing to 3.5% in 2021 during the year.

But it said the corona virus outbreak in China, recent forest fires in Australia, and military tensions between the US and Iran have “served as reminders of the uncertainties in the global environment.”

The Niesr report comes after the Bank of England lowered its UK growth forecast last week to just 0.8 percent in 2020 and 1.4 percent in 2021.

Can’t happen overnight

When asked about the Chancellor’s growth goal, Bank Director Mark Carney warned that changes in the speed limit of the economy cannot happen “overnight” and that it is unlikely that it will happen in the next two to three years. achieved.

Javid said the additional growth would come from spending on skills and infrastructure in the Midlands and northern England.

It means a shift from traditional Treasury policy, which has favored government investment in places with high economic growth and high productivity.

He is also expected to announce measures in the budget on 11 March to “raise” income levels throughout Great Britain.

Garry Young, director of macroeconomic modeling and forecasting at Niesr, said: “Trying to increase overall growth to around 2.8 percent per year at the same time as leveling the regions will require significant productivity improvements throughout the economy , especially where productivity has lagged behind. “

