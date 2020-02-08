Once upon a time there was a national ID project: Complicated to prove citizenship

Advertisement

Written by Sushant Singh

| New Delhi |

Updated: February 9th, 2020 12:15:40 pm

The clarification takes place in the context of protests against the new citizenship law, which the government recently passed.

A pilot project planned by the Vajpayee government in 2003 to test the issuance of multi-purpose ID cards (MNICs) for Indian citizens, analogous to the creation of a National Citizens’ Register (NRC), was completed in 2009 when less than half of those on the pilot project involved citizens could prove their citizenship. The lesson was learned that “citizenship assessment is a complex and complicated issue” and that “the document base is weak, particularly in rural areas”.

The MNIC pilot project, which covers a population of approximately 30.95 lakh in selected areas from 13 districts in 12 states and one area of ​​the Union, was approved in November 2003 and officially started by the Ministry of the Interior in October 2006.

The pilot project was officially completed on March 31, 2008. More than 12 Lakh MNIC cards, which broadly reflect the number of residents registered as Indian citizens under the project, were issued from May 2007 until its final closure on March 31, 2009.

A member of the Secretariat Committee that oversaw the pilot told The Sunday Express that “Citizenship is a very complex and complicated issue”. The Committee found that the pilot project had problems with a “weak document base” to determine the citizenship status of people in rural areas, particularly farm workers, landless people, married women and people who were not at their place of residence at the time of the census.

Explained

Why this pilot is still important

The result of the pilot project is important because the process of implementing a nationwide NRC in accordance with the 2003 Citizenship Rules is directly linked to the MNIC topic. NPR will be a list of common residents in India, and only those residents represented in the NRC will be considered Indian citizens and will receive the MNIC.

An amount of 44.36 billion rupees was approved for the MNIC pilot project, which was discontinued without results or data on its effectiveness being published. The pilot project’s success rate, according to the sources, would still be below 45% even if certain residents who were not issued MNIC were included in the results.

A “Compendium of Mission Projects under the NeGP” (National E-Governance Plan) states that one of the most important findings from the MNIC pilot project is that the determination of citizenship is a complicated and complicated issue and can be tackled step by step. ,

The UPA government had tacitly recognized the outcome of the pilot project in 2011 when the then Minister of State (at home) Gurudas Kamat told Parliament that “the experience with the pilot project has shown that the process of determining citizenship is cumbersome and time-consuming , complex and complex in nature. The document base is weak, especially in rural areas. “

In July 2014, the NDA government informed Parliament that it had decided to establish a National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) by checking the citizenship status of everyone in the National Population Register (NPR) and issuing ID cards to all Indian citizens. , Regarding the pilot project, it was said that “the Citizenship Act of 1955 and the Citizenship Rules (registration of citizens and issuance of identity cards) from 2003 had already established the guidelines for determining citizenship status and were tested during the pilot project for multipurpose purposes – Identity card (MNIC). “

However, last Monday the parliament announced that no decision had yet been taken to implement an NRC for all of India.

“We have seen the chaos caused by the Assam NRC, mandated by the Supreme Court and required by the Assam Agreement. The MNIC pilot’s citizenship rules differed from those of the Assam court, they were milder in many ways and the results were not very encouraging, ”a retired bureaucrat who monitored the MNIC pilot told The Sunday Expressions ,

The results of the MNIC pilot, the sources say, are behind the UPA government’s decision to lower the plans for MNIC and NRC rollouts across India. The NPR of all “normal residents” of the country was created in 2010, but no nationwide NRC was carried out. The NPR database was updated across India except Assam and Meghalaya in 2015-16 to create a comprehensive database for residents. So far, the electronic database has been created with more than 119 million inhabitants of the country, which will be updated this year with additional information.

The pilot project for MNIC and NRC was designed after the 2003 Citizenship Act was amended by the Vajpayee government after the report by the LK Advani ministerial group on national security after the Kargil War. The 2003 Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) rules set out the guidelines for determining citizenship status that were tested during the MNIC pilot.

The pilot project included 24 sub-districts in the Medak district in Andhra Pradesh, Karimganj in Assam, Northwest Delhi, North Goa, Kachchh in Gujarat, Kathua in J & K, Karaikal in Puducherry, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, West Tripura in Tripura, Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu and Murshidabad in West Bengal. Many of these areas were selected when they fell into the border areas and would test the effectiveness of the MNIC project.

In the MNIC pilot project, after carrying out a basic survey to count the population in the project area, the integration of photos and finger biometrics with personal data of people over the age of 18 was carried out. Subsequently, citizenship was checked and status determined, either through submission of certain documents or affidavits from two citizens leading to the issue of MNIC. The MNIC was given to citizens free of charge.

