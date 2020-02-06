Once upon a time in Hollywood. End explained

Advertisement

Warning: contains spoilers for Once upon a time in Hollywood.

If you’ve never seen Quentin Tarantinos in Hollywood before, don’t read any further. (You should also try it before Sunday, as it is nominated for 10 Oscars for the ceremony this weekend.) But really, turn back as long as you can, because the less you know about the specifics of this highly fictionalized inspired model , true events roller coaster ride the better. You have been warned.

Tarantino’s love letter to his industry is based on a 1960s Hollywood that feels absolutely authentic and populated by many real people, from Steve McQueen (Damian Lewis) to Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) and, of course, Margot Robbies Sharon Tate. But his two main characters – the fighting television actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman / chauffeur / right-hander Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt, who will probably pack his first Oscar as an actor on Sunday) – are fictional and the final act blends in with a twist one that firmly anchored it in the category of revisionist history.

This is nothing new to Tarantino. Summer 2019 has been ten years since the release of his Inglorious Basterds, an episode from World War II that ended with the successful murder of Adolf Hitler. This was the first film in what Tarantino has since called the “revisionist history trilogy”. The second was Django Unchained, who ended up with an enslaved man who violently avenges his kidnappers. Although Tarantino did not say so explicitly, Once Upon A Time feels like the third film in this trilogy, in which Charles Manson and his cult, like Basterds and Django, are turned against Nazis and slave owners and an indescribably horrific historical truth is turned into a cathartic story of revenge.

Most people know the terrible mass murder of 1969 at 10050 Cielo Drive, the home of Benedict Canyon Tate, which they shared with their husband Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha), at least only temporarily, because DiCaprio’s character lives next door. In short, four members of the Manson family arrived at the house late at night on August 8, 1969, on instructions to kill everyone in the house. (Manson had a grudge against a former resident, record producer Terry Melcher.) Tate, her friends Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowsk, and Abigail Folger, and a house visitor, Steven Parent, were killed along with Tate’s unborn baby. (If you want a differentiated and detailed retelling of the murders and their wider context, you should watch the podcast “You Must Remember This”.)

A tangible sense of menace arises from the film’s second act, beginning with a daunting sequence in which Cliff visits the dilapidated ranch where Manson and his followers are locked up. Fear grows as August 1969 rolls around and Polanski boarded a flight to London, where he was when the murders happened. When Sharon and her friends have dinner at El Coyote, the real Mexican restaurant in Hollywood, the tension is almost unbearable.

But the moment the Manson Four – Sadie (Mikey Madison), Katie (Madisen Beaty), Tex (Austin Butler) and Linda (Maya Hawke) – arrive at Cielo Drive, the film turns left into a cheerful one Fiction. After being addressed by a drunken and belligerent Rick on the street, the gang recognizes him by his role in a popular TV show and decides to slaughter him instead. In Rick’s house, they meet Cliff, who is as tall as a kite on an acidic cigarette and can defend himself very well, and Rick, who is not a fighter, but who happens to have a flamethrower at hand. And so the members of the Manson family face their doom in a variety of inventive, evil ways, the end of which is as cruel and inhuman as what they said in real life, while Sharon and her friends next door are safe and unsuspecting.

Critics have noticed that Once Upon a Time has a more tender and heartfelt note than many expect from Tarantino – in the LA Times, Kenneth Turan called the film “extremely elegiac and unexpectedly emotional,” which is never more appropriate than in his last scene , where Tate is given a gentle kind of fairy tale ending. Despite Robbie’s much-discussed lack of dialogue, Sharon is a significant and strong presence in the film, often alone in front of the camera in quiet moments that give her a real inner life.

“I thought it would be both touching and entertaining, and also sad and melancholic, to spend just a little time with her since she currently exists,” Tarantino told Deadline. “One day in life, driving around, running errands, doing that, doing it and just being with her. I thought that could be something special and meaningful. I wanted you to see Sharon a lot and see her life. Don’t follow a story, just watch how it lives, how it is. “And in the alternate universe of film, she can go on.

