Once upon a time Colin O'Donoghue added to Nat Geo's Right Stuff in Recast

After a few years as a captain, Colin O’Donoghue became a lieutenant.

The Once Upon A Time Veteran will be featured in The Right Stuff, the upcoming NASA drama from Nationwide Geographic, on our sister website Deadline Stories.

The collection, tailored to Tom Wolfe’s 1979 e-book, tells the story of NASA’s Mercury mission, which sparked a territorial race with the Soviets and made locally famous Mercury Seven, an army group looking at pilots.

O’Donoghue is Lt. Playing Gordon Cooper, the youngest of the Mercury Seven, who was recruited to shock everyone. He takes over the role of Sport of Thrones alum Joe Dempsie, who had to leave the company by deadline, which results from points together with his visa.

The Right Stuff also plays “Patrick J. Adams” and “Jake McDorman” by Murphy Brown, each competing against Maj. John Glenn and Alan Shepard, two arch-rivals who are leading actors in the region. Aaron Staton (crazy men), James Lafferty (One Tree Hill), Micah Inventory (Bonding) and Michael Trotter (Underground) complete the primary body.

The drama marks O’Donoghue’s first major TV feature since wrapping up Once Upon a Time, the place where he played hook for six seasons. For the reason the presentation came into being in 2018, he lent his voice to Netflix’s Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, and he will appear in an episode of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings anthology later that year.

The Right Stuff will debut on Nat Geo in 2020. Your ideas about O’Donoghues casting? Write a comment below.