Once Gabe Khouth was dead at 46

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Gabe Khouth, who is probably best recognized by television audiences as Once Upon a Time Sneezy / Tom Clark, died on July 23 after suffering cardiac arrest while using his bike. Khouth was 46 years old.

“My brother loved to travel,” said Khouth’s sibling Sam in a video. Below, he invited his followers to honor the suspected sight of the crash in Vancouver, Port Moody, Canada.

In addition to appearing as OUATs Sneezy, Khouths included television credits in the camera Life Penalty, A Sequence of Plucky Occasions, iZombie, Supernatural and the function of Skip the Elf in the Santa Child television films. He also sang a lot, most recently with the Beyblade Burst and Fruit Ninja collections.

Advertisement

Adam Horowitz, co-founder of OUAT, remembered Khouth as “a handsome man, a nice expertise and an indelible part (of our show) because he was just starting out. He was our buddy. He’ll probably be missing. “Lee Arenberg, who performed his fellow countryman Grumpy aka Leroy, is” devastated “and praises his television brother as” sweet and spicy, funny and amiable and a pure expertise “.

On July 23, my buddy, Gabe Kouth, appeared to be suffering from a cardiac arrest while using his bicycle and subsequently died tragically.

Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face.

I extend my deepest condolences to his household and friends

RIP-you type, type soul # Heartbroken #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/YxM516Xrxh

– Peter Kelamis (@PeterKelamis) July 26, 2019

It is terribly sad to be informed of Gabe Khouth’s death. He was our buddy. He’ll probably be missing. RIP, gift.

– Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) July 26, 2019

So unhappy to hear the terrible information about @gabekhouth

He was such a beautiful man .. guy, thoughtful and a real gentleman. My ideas go into his household during this unfortunate period.

– Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) July 26, 2019

Heartbroken to hear about @gabekhouth’s death, you will be missing my buddy. Thank you for everything you have just taught me and for the memories that could end a lifetime … Relax in peace, dear buddy

– Jared Gilmore (@CowboyBeBAMF) July 26, 2019

Relaxation in peace! So unfortunate! Thank you for giving us all your pleasure once.

– Colin o’donoghue (@ colinodonoghue1) July 26, 2019

Just listen to @gabekhouth regarding the death of my friend and colleague. I am devastated. Gabe was such a candy soul. All the time quickly with a smile. He brought genuine enthusiasm and joy to every event. Relaxation uncomplicated brother. REST IN PEACE

– MichaelRaymond-James (@MRaymondJames) July 26, 2019

We’re all devastated when our expensive and sweet buddy Gabe Khouth from Once comes by. We will organize a marketing campaign for Gabe’s children as soon as possible and I hope any of you who loved your work can donate what you are able to help your household through this tragedy. #RIPGabe https://t.co/eK1RjkGTMp

– Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) July 26, 2019