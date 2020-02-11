On which channel is the Westminster Dog Show today? Time, TV schedule for 2020 competition

Advertisement

Madison Square Garden is the location of the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which ends on Tuesday.

Westminster, the largest and most prestigious dog show in the United States, has been held annually in New York City since 1877. With many breeds and multiple judges, the event now requires three total days.

Below you will find everything you need to know about Tuesday’s schedule for the last day of the Westminster Dog Show 2020.

On which channel is the Westminster Dog Show today?

Fox Sports will broadcast throughout the day through the Westminster Dog Show. Live TV coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET with race inspection at Fox Sports 2. Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the group matches live in prime time, starting with a pre-show at 7 p.m. ET, including the Best in Show to close this year’s event.

What time is the Westminster Dog Show on TV?

Tuesday’s action at the Westminster Dog Show – the last day of the event – starts at 8:30 pm ET with breed approval. The event closes at 11 p.m. ET on FS1 with group competitions and the Best in Show award.

Program Westminster Dog Show 2020

The Westminster Dog Show 2020 runs on Tuesday with more than 14 hours of live coverage. The full schedule is below.

Event

Time

TV / streaming channel

Variety assessment (sporting and working varieties)

8.30 a.m. ET – 4.30 p.m. ET

Fox Sports app

Prior junior handler

8.30 a.m. ET – 4.30 p.m. ET

Fox Sports app

Variety assessment (select coverage)

1:00 pm ET

FS2

Pre-show programming

7-7: 30 pm ET

FS1

Group competitions (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding Groups), Best in Show

7.30 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

FS1

How to stream the Westminster Dog Show live

The Westminster Dog Show will be shown online this year via the Fox Sports app and at WestminsterKennelClub.org.

Westminster Dog Show results 2020

Follow along with SN’s Westminster Dog Show live breed results page here.