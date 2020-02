On Wednesday the playoffs for boys basketball and boys soccer are on the program - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

CIF SOUTH SECTION PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Advertisement

Wednesday’s first round

All games start at 7 p.m. If not known

Department 1

Temecula Valley at Damien

Calabasas in Pasadena

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in Los Altos

Department 2A

Dominguez at La Mirada

Murrieta Valley at Bonita

Northwood at Sonora

Diamond Bar at Crean Lutheran

Department 2AA

Maranatha at Santa Clarita Christian

La Habra in Tesoro

Walnut in the Capistrano valley

Diamond Ranch at Chaminade

St. Francis in La Canada

Saugus at the San Gabriel Academy

Department 3A

Monrovia in the village of Christian

Pioneer in California

Santa Clara in the temple city

San Dimas in Ontario Christian

Department 3AA

Bishop Amat zu Schurr

Ventura in La Serna

Hard at Covina

Glendora at Salesian

La Salle in Citrus Hill

El Dorado at Keppel

Department 4A

Whittier at Nogales

South Pasadena in Dunn, 6 p.m.

La Puente in the Lompoc Cabrillo

Department 4AA

San Marino in Pomona

In the morning in Pasadena Poly

Flintridge Prep at Century

Rowland at Indian Springs

Charter Oak in Montclair

Department 5A

Marshall at the Southwestern Academy

Sierra Vista in San Jacinty Valley

Department 5AA

Santa Ana at Gabrielino

Mesa Grande Academy at Workman

AGBU Pasadena with Bishop Diego

Mountain view at Excelsior Charter

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Wednesday’s first round

All games start at 5 p.m. If not known

Department 1

Saint Francis in Palos Verdes

Department 2

Estancia at La Habra

Department 3

Alta Loma in Santa Fe

Montebello at Burbank Burroughs

California at Norwalk

Torrance at El Rancho

Department 4

Cajon in the Sierra Vista

Eastside at Pasadena

La Mirada at Desert Mirage

Knight at Schurr

Department 5

Diamond Ranch in Granite Hills, 3:00 p.m.

Claremont with Bishop Amat, 3:00 p.m.

Chino at Marshall

Wilson in Palmdale, 4 p.m.

Quartz Hill in Baldwin Park

Coachella Valley at Nogales

Department 6

Charter Oak at Mountain View

El Monte in Dunn, 3 p.m.

Temple City in Pasadena Poly, 3:15 p.m.

San Dimas in Ontario Christian

Nuview Bridge in Los Altos

Glenn at Ganesha

Department 7

St. Paul at Tarbut VTorah