On this day, January 28: American hostages leave Tehran in 'Canadian Caper'

Tony Mendez, a retired American CIA officer for technical operations, arrives at the 24th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala on January 5, 2013. Mendez arranged for the freedom of six US diplomats who were held hostage in Tehran in 1980. His actions were depicted in the movie “Argo.” File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo

Pedestrians cross a street in front of a building under construction draped in a giant Canadian flag in downtown Vancouver on 10 February 2010. On 28 January 1965, the British Queen Elizabeth II accepted a new design for a national flag for Canada, including a red maple leaf in the middle. File Photo by Brian Kersey / UPI | License photo

Employees of the new federal courthouse of Thomas Eagleton unveil the Great Seal of the United States at a ceremony on September 23, 1999. On January 28, 1782, the US Congress approved the creation of the Great Seal of the United States. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt / UPI | License photo

Lionel Richie performs at Michael Jackson’s public memorial service at Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 7, 2009. Together Richie and Jackson wrote the song “We Are the World”, a song that dozens of popular musicians recorded for charity on 28 January, 1985. File photo by Mark J. Terrill / Pool | License photo

January 28 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1547 Henry VIII died and 9-year-old Edward VI became king of England.

In 1782, the US Congress approved the creation of the United States Great Seal.

Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice was published in 1813.

In 1958 the Lego Group received a patent for its toy building blocks.

File photo by John Angelillo / UPI

In 1965 the British Queen Elizabeth II accepted a new design of the national flag for Canada, with a red maple leaf in the middle.

In 1974, Israel lifted its siege from the city of Suez and turned over 300,000 square miles of Egyptian territory to the United Nations, ending an occupation started during the October 1973 war.

In 1980, six Americans who were hidden for three months in the Canadian embassy in Tehran were smuggled out of Iran by Canadian diplomats. The so-called “Canadian Caper” was featured in the 2012 film Argo.

In 1982 the American army kidnapped Brig. Gene. James Dozier was rescued in Padua, Italy, after being held for 42 days by Italian militants of the Red Brigades.

In 1985, dozens of the biggest names in popular music recorded “We Are the World”, whose royalties went to the hungry people in Africa.

In 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 72 seconds after launch from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including civilian teacher Christa McAuliffe.

File Photo courtesy of NASA

In 1997, five former police officers in South Africa admitted killing anti-apartheid activist Stephen Biko, who died in police custody in 1977 and whose death was officially listed as an accident.

In 2004, the chief US weapons inspector in Iraq told Congress officials “were almost all wrong” in the belief that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and called for an external independent investigation into the apparent failure of intelligence.

In 2009, the World Health Organization said more than 3,000 people died of cholera during an outbreak in Zimbabwe.

In 2019, the US Department of Justice accused Chinese smartphone giant Huawei Technologies of violating US sanctions against Iran.

File photo by Stephen Shaver / UPI

.

