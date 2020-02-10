On the third try, Vickie Rushton and Samantha Bernardo hope to finally win a crown from Binibining Pilipinas

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Official binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidates were announced on Thursday February 6th. Two well-known names shot for their third attempt in the competition: Vickie Rushton and Samantha Bernardo.

For Vickie, who finished second in 2018, the third attempt is an opportunity to free herself. It was widely advertised that she scared away the crown – until she was distracted and was unable to answer the questions and answers correctly. (READ: Will Vickie Rushton try Binibining Pilipinas again?)

After the announcement, Vickie told reporters that she had been working on her communication skills.

“Hindi ko alam, Hindi ko masasabi pero gusto ko paghandaan at hindi na ako kabahan (I can’t say for sure, but I want to be prepared so I don’t get nervous),” said Vickie when asked if she was The question-and-answer portion is less nervous this time.

When asked if she was ready for another round, the former Pinoy Big Brother candidate said: All In: “Of course. I will not participate if I am not ready.”

Samantha, who finished second twice, said that she was more relaxed and better prepared this time.

“I feel like I have been from everything that has happened in the past year. I hope Bb Pilipinas really recognizes this and rewards me for all my hard work and passion,” she said.

In addition to Vickie and Samantha, Hannah Arnold, who came in the top 15 last year, and Maureen Montagne, the first runner-up of Miss Eco International 2019, are among their familiar faces.

The Bb Pilipinas Coronation Night will take place on April 26th. – Rappler.com