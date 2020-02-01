On My Block Stars start in season 3 after Big Salary Bump has been negotiated

Advertisement

Netflix On My Block celebrities can sign up for season three after negotiating significant wage increases.

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, and Diego Tinoco, who each play Monse, Ruby, Jamal, and Cesar, were reported to have earned $ 20,000 per episode in the first two seasons of the coming-of-age drama. When picking up the third season in April, however, this core 4 negotiated with Jessica Marie Garcia (who plays classmate Jasmine) as a gaggle and initially asked for a big raise to $ 250 per person, as our sister website announced Deadline ,

After Netflix reportedly countered with a $ 45Okay / episode proposal for the first time, the two sides finally agreed on what amounts to $ 81,250 per episode, THR experience.

In a sensitive area of ​​Los Angeles, in the On My Block facilities of a group of teenagers led by Monse, Cesar and Ruby (TVLine honored Genao for its second season work in our “Performer of the Week” column).

Production for the eight episodes of season three can begin in August.