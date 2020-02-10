Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

The sister of the former minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, relocated the Supreme Court on Monday to contest his detention under the Public Security Act.

Promoters Kapil Sibal, who stood up for petitioner Sara Abdullah Pilot, mentioned the matter of an urgent listing in front of a bank led by Justice N V Ramana.

Sibal informed the bank that they had filed a Habeas Corpus petition challenging Abdullah’s detention under the PSA, and the matter should be negotiated this week.

Advertisement

The bank agreed to an urgent listing of the matter.

In their petition, Pilot stated that no material could be available to detain a person who had been detained six months earlier.

“The reasons for the arrest warrant are completely devoid of any essential facts or information that are essential for an arrest warrant,” the plea states, adding that the arrest warrant is “illegal”.

“It is rare that those who have served the nation as MPs, prime ministers and trade union ministers and who have remained faithful to India’s national aspirations are now perceived as a threat to the state,” the plea said.

In the night of August 4th to 5th, 2019, Abdullah is said to have been placed under house arrest.

“It was later learned that section 107 of the 1973 Code of Criminal Procedure had been invoked to justify such an arrest.”

“It is therefore of the utmost importance and urgency that this court not only protects the right of individuals to life and freedom, but also the essence of Article 21, which is the cornerstone of Part 3 of the Constitution, against which an abomination will be violated for everything that a democratic nation stands for, “said the plea.

“Finally, the order conflicts with government policy with the Indian state, which suggests that any opposition to the former poses a threat to the later. This is in complete contradiction to democratic politics and undermines the Indian constitution,” it says in the petition.

The plea also sought to repeal the decision of 5 February which imprisoned Abdullah under the PSA.

The reasons for the arrest of Omar, who was prime minister of the state from 2009 to 2014, state that on the eve of the state’s restructuring, he tried to provoke masses against the repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A.

The rationale also refers to his comments on social networking sites to instigate citizens against the decisions on Articles 370 and 35-A that could disrupt public order.

Omar, who was junior foreign minister and trade minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet in 2000, was served a three-page dossier in which he allegedly made statements in the past that were “subversive” in nature.

The rationale also refers to his comments on social networking sites to instigate citizens against the decisions on Articles 370 and 35-A that could disrupt public order.

Communication links have been restricted since August 5 last year. These were then relaxed. The internet works in some places via leased lines. The mobile internet was made functional, but at a speed of 2G and with specific instructions that it should not be used to access social media websites.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects