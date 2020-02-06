OlympicS Skateboarding: Skating at the Olympic Games as a French girl

Advertisement

With the Olympic Games in the favorite city of men’s clothing – Tokyo! – and for the first time also the favorite sport of men’s clothing – skateboarding! – the summer 2020 games are likely to be the most men’s Olympic Games ever. The Uncut Gems Olympics. The Olympic Games of the crying-on-the-Craig-Green show. Imagine the street style of the visitor, not to mention the inexhaustible parade of fashion that fits into the game. Wait until Simone Biles finds out about Kapital!

Go inside and look for that Grateful Dead bootleg, because let’s just do it! – Nike’s skateboarding uniforms. The “exuberant styles” that Nike has produced for the American team have been lukewarm online, but to be honest, no uniform could ever capture the spirit of skating style, which is loose and free and not matched at all – not even your socks.

Inspired by a traditional basketball shirt, the Nike SB x Parra jersey of the USA stands for freedom. A bald eagle is stitched on the bottom left of the sweater, while the nation’s country code is placed on the left sleeve. Thanks to Nike

But the boiler suit that Nike designed for the French women’s team? That’s bon, bebe! It’s easy, it’s polished, it’s cool. It is the fabric version of skateboarding je ne sais quoi. We are not saying that you have to take root for France or whatever – although the idea of ​​Brigitte Macron on the French morning television, standing and perhaps even moving on a Louis Vuitton skateboard, really reminds me that we have a skateboard under the feet of Liberty should give photoshopping guidance to the people – but the uniforms are certainly where, as they say, the ~ it ~ is. If a women’s blog wanted to become a magnum opus about how to skate like a French girl, we would certainly study it in Proustian depth.