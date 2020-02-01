Olivia Culpo supports Christian McCaffrey with Panther's jersey

Advertisement

Olivia Culpo is already Christian McCaffrey’s biggest fan.

The 27-year-old mannequin confirmed her game day gear on Sunday in her Instagram story with screenshots from SportsGossip.com that included a McCaffrey jersey.

Culpo, who has been reconnected to the Panthers since Could, watched with Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana because the San Francisco 49ers defeated Carolina 51-13.

Regardless of the one-sided final scoring, McCaffrey made a strong appearance, accepting 117 yards and a landing.

This is not the first time that Culpo has demonstrated its group spirit. Last week, the sports activities illustrated swimsuit stunner, previously dating Lions recipient Danny Amendola, confirmed her panther-inspired manicure.

The rumored couple also loved a breakfast date during McCaffrey’s bye week.