Olivia Culpo publishes a photo with Lexi Altobelli, 16, whose parents died in a Kobe Bryant crash

Lexi Altobelli misplaced her mother, father, and teenage sister Alyssa in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna. Now Olivia Culpo shows the 16-year-old the main aid with an important Instagam message.

Olivia Culpo has a connection to 16 year olds Lexi Altobelli, 16, probably one of the surviving relatives of three victims who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26. Lexi is the daughter of John and Keri Altobelliand the sister of Alyssa Altobelliwho all died Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant within the terrible crash. On February 3, Olivia joined Instagram to share a photo of herself and Lexi (it is unclear when it was taken) and shared a message with her followers about how they could support Lexi in addition to her 29-year-old Brother, during this terrible time.

“The funds raised will be used for funeral expenses, Lexi’s future schooling and other basic housing prices,” said Olivia, along with a hyperlink to a GoFundMe website. “No amount is simply too small, and even the smallest amount symbolizes your support and love for a household that really wants it now. If you are unable to donate, please keep Lexi and her brother, as well as the various households concerned, up to date about this tragedy in your coronary artery. I can’t think about what might alleviate her pain right now, but I do know that ideas and prayers can go a long way. “The GoFundMe website for the Altobelli household has already raised more than $ 300,000.

Together with the three Altobellis, Kobe and Gianna, the helicopter crash also claimed the pilot’s life. Ara Zaboyan, Mother and daughter, Sarah and Peyton Chesterand basketball coaches, Christina Mauser, The group was directed to one of the Mamba Academy basketball video games by Alyssa, Gianna, and Peyton when the accident happened.

Kobe’s spouse, Vanessa Bryant, has also provided publicly proven help for the surviving relationships of the opposite accident victims. Together with the Mamba Sports Activities Basis, she helped organize the MambaOnThree Fund, which “should support the households affected by this tragedy”. Donations can be made via MambaSportsFoundation.org.