Olivia Culpo accompanies Christian McCaffrey during Panthers Bye Week

Advertisement

Christian McCaffrey spent Carolina’s farewell week with a familiar face.

The Panthers working on Instagram once again confirmed a tasty deal with the mannequin and rumored girlfriend Olivia Culpo.

“Egg samie’s on a Thursday,” McCaffrey signed up for the release of his story, which also featured Culpo in the background, in accordance with a screenshot taken by SportsGossip.com.

Advertisement

McCaffrey [23] and Culpo [27] were first linked in Might after flirting on social media. By July, the couple had reportedly raged collectively and also loved a summer vacation in Mexico.

“Olivia and Christian are planning a short break in Cabo for a few days with their two colleagues Kristen and Tyler, who they really founded,” said a dealer E! Time information. “They had met earlier than in previous social institutions, but had reconnected not so long ago.”

Before McCaffrey, Culpo dated Lions recipient Danny Amendola. The on-and-off couple, known as leaving last October, surfaced online after Amendola, 33, hung up by the sea with journalist Bianca Peters.

As for McCaffrey, he will return to the sector the following Sunday when the Panthers attack the 49ers in California. The previous decision in the first round this season ran with seven touchdowns over 618 meters and is one of the many favorites that MVP wins.

Instagram / SportsGossip.com