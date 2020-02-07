Old grocery cards remain valid for the program

Advertisement

In the face of fake news circulating on social media, new grocery cards have been issued for the central government’s ambitious one nation, one ration card initiative, saying that the reality is that old grocery cards remain valid throughout the country.

PIB has set up a fact-checking agency to check messages related to the various ministries to combat counterfeit messages.

A #FakeNews is making the rounds of social media in which new grocery cards are issued for the One Nation One grocery card scheme. # Reality: Old grocery cards remain valid across the nation. No new grocery cards will be created for the One Nation One Ration Card Scheme !!! pic.twitter.com/Kiw0KeHNHY

– PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 5, 2020

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said an FIR is being filed in a fake letter attributed to his ministry that the center has hired private sellers to create new food cards under the One Nation, One Food Card program.

“No new grocery cards are produced as part of the One Nation One Ration Card program. The existing card is accepted across the country to obtain subsidized food crops, “he tweeted.

देशभर देशभर में नयेाराशनक्र बनाबन के लिए एक्फर पत्पत जाज हुआ है है्संलग है है हुए गंभीरता से लेते लेते FIR दर्दर करवाया जा रहा है है मैं स्स्पष कर रहारहाशनक्र के तहत कोईा राशनका शनक्के।किसी न बन बन बन बन बन पुराना राशनकाशनक्र ही पूरे देश माम्न है है pic.twitter.com/X8ezOMe1Qj

– Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) February 4, 2020

Here’s everything you need to know about the One Nation, One Grocery Card program

The center has designed a standard format for food cards and has asked state governments to follow the pattern when issuing new food cards.

The government plans to introduce a nationwide nationwide food card program with effect from June 1, 2020.

As part of the One Nation, One Ration Card initiative, eligible beneficiaries could use their National Food Security Act (NFSA) eligible food at any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same Ration Card.

A standard format for food cards was created taking into account the format used by different countries and after consultation with other interest groups. State governments were advised to use this new format when states decide to issue new food cards.

The standardized allocation card contains the minimum information required by the allocation card holder, and states can add further information as required.

For reasons of national portability, the state governments were asked to issue the allocation card in bilingual format, whereby the other language besides the national language could be Hindi or English.

The states were also given a standard 10-digit allocation card number, with the first two digits containing the state code and the next two digits containing the allocation card number.

A set of two more digits is appended with the number of the allocation card to create unique member IDs for each household member in an allocation card.

– With agency submissions

