Warning: The next one includes spoilers from Season 7 of Orange Is the New Black. Do not continue to study until you have completed Episode 5.

For Diane Guerrero of Orange Is the New Black, immigration is a very private topic.

Guerrero, an American citizen, was formerly, when she was often referred to as Litchfield inmate Maritza Ramos, the daughter of a mother and a father without papers. At some point, she returned from college and found that her mother and father had been arrested and detained. In the end, they were deported to Colombia.

At the time, Guerrero was just 14 years old.

Due to the generosity of the comrades-in-arms who agreed to take them to expel their mother and father, Guerrero was able to stay within the nation and complete a major education. She recorded her specialist knowledge in the paper published in 2016 “Within the nation that we love: My household is divided”. In addition, a follow-up examination was carried out in 2018 aimed at young people.

“After my e-book tour, I met many different people who dealt with comparable topics in such an intense way, especially younger people who felt so insecure about their future,” Guerrero told TVLine. “They are like, ‘Rattles, everyone can come right now and take my mother and father with me.’ Or ‘Someone can take me out of class and tell me that I’m legal if I’m here after I’m here I’ve spent my whole life here. ”… I’ve seen the importance of telling these stories . “

In Orange’s farewell season, Maritza faces a completely different fate than her portrait artist. In episode 2, the probation officer is arrested during a raid by the immigration and customs officials at a nightclub in downtown Brooklyn. She is taken to the PolyCon detention center adjacent to Litchfield, where she quickly reunites with her BFF Flaca. Flaca manages to get in touch with Maritza’s estranged mother, Maria, in the hope that she will be able to ship alongside Maritza’s initial certificates and show that her daughter belongs to this nation. But Maria cannot adapt. It appears that Maritza was born in Colombia and is not a US citizen regardless of what she was advised to do as a toddler.

“I knew that the stories that we advised will be completely different from mine, which I used to be completely satisfied with because there are so many completely different stories to tell,” says Guerrero. “There are people who came here when they were young and didn’t know they were without papers,” said Maritza. Then there are “people who come to this nation later, and even people with legal information who have been arrested for perhaps an offense,” which the Immigration Court file might also classify as a reason for inadmissibility.

In addition to Maritza, the main goal this season is Laura Gómez ‘Blanca Flores, whose eternal residence permit has been revoked. Then there is Karina Arroyaves Diana Cardóva, an El Salvadorian who is not held long after dropping her husband and leaving her two babies behind.

“I knew we had really reasonable people,” says Guerrero. “The authors did a number of analyzes by really going to detention centers to see what happened and participating in court hearings where they had teenagers on the stand. So all of these [storylines] actually provide information about what’s going on. I felt like they were doing it justice. “

Unfortunately, justice is not served to Maritza. She is caught giving her fellow inmates a hotline for immigration attorneys and is deported to Colombia at the end of Episode 5. We see her armed by an I.C.E. on a plane. Watch, then fade away with all the other women on board.

“I loved Maritza earlier when it was good to see her develop into a deeply empathetic personality,” says Guerrero of her character’s fate. “When she’s on that plane, it’s heartbreaking, but it really does happen – a second when you feel so alone when you don’t know what’s going to happen in the long run, and then it happens.” That person is gone and we don’t hear from them. Leaving it in this place, in this place of insecurity, is what quite a number of people are experiencing right now.

“We see that the situation is deteriorating. We see additional people participating, ”she continues. “It simply shows you that we have to come together. We have to find people in Washington who are fighting for human rights. And I’m just glad that Orange knows the exact aspect of the historical past. “