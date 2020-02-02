OITNB's Danielle Brooks struggled with the final scene from Episode 4

Advertisement

Warning: The next one includes spoilers from Season 7 of Orange Is the New Black. Do not continue learning until you complete Episode 4.

The final moments of the fourth episode of Orange Is the New Black are usually not for the faint of heart. Danielle Brooks’ Taystee has reached her breaking level because the hour is approaching the detail. She makes her mattress, tidies up her things and ties a provisional noose to the aspect of her bunk.

As Taystee prepares to end her life, Cindy learns aloud on Mr. Caputo’s Restorative Justice course. “Nobody can escape this life without suffering pain or injustice,” she says. “And some people suffer a lot more than others. It can really feel like there is no method. It can really feel hopeless as if nobody cares.

“How can we restore justice in a world that is profoundly unfair?” She asks. “What can we do when we get to the place we don’t know what to do?”

There is no direct answer. And for Taystee it’s starting to feel like there’s no answer. She takes the noose, puts it around her neck and tries to kill herself. The attempt lasts every 13 seconds, but it certainly seems like an eternity. In the end, she can’t bring herself to do it, and Cindy’s voice-over is picked up again.

“Punishment is simply not the answer,” says Cindy. “Giving up is simply not the answer. We now have to find our personal solutions, and that may really give the impression that this is no longer in our power. First of all, however, we only have to make an effort. “

For Brooks, this seventh and ultimate season of Orange started like no other. “I received the decision from [series creator] Jenji Kohan that it could be the last season, and what Jenji had achieved, which she had never achieved before, was really to show us the arc of our character,” says Brooks TVLine , And although she wasn’t shocked by the trajectory of Taystee’s ultimate seasonal trip, she may not have prepared anything for the upcoming scene.

“Once I consider the scene in which she tries to commit suicide, it was difficult for me to connect,” says Brooks. “I had good help around me. The producers were very sensitive and caring, just like [director] Andrew McCarthy. “” However, I want there to be some therapeutic help after we shoot such scenes. It was a blessing that this gift had ladies who were ready to carry these stories without the need for it [but] I still assume it could have been useful, at least for me. I found that I had to stroll over the set for about 10 to 20 minutes to free my head from what I had experienced in my heart, mind, body, and soul, over a hundred percent of my being , “

Brooks is open to expertise. She tells us that McCarthy has done a “good job” by keeping the crew on the set to a minimum throughout the capture process to ensure that there is no large crowd in sight. During the rehearsal and the entire filming, “my safety was first taken care of”. This included the fact that she used to be strapped to a strap when she had played through Taystee’s attempt to hang herself. However, this alone was not enough to calm her thoughts. Â € œYou are uncomfortable putting a provisional noose around your neck, and I donâ € ™ t suppose I want to clarify why that isnâ € ™ t a nice factor for a black woman or a particular person, especially for a black woman. I’m just grateful that I’m strong enough to deal with such a scene. “

While some actors are ready to break away from the fabric, Brooks is simply not one of them. “I even have to try to endure that – and the tedious half,” she emphasizes, “is that we don’t just do this scene once. This is not a one-shot. Even after we have shot the scene at the place to whom we misplaced Poussey [in season 4], maybe we did this scene three times and I tried to reduce it to two, and after doing this scene we did it over and over and over and over and over again. Because you get completely different perspectives, you get completely different areas. You try to determine the degree of adjustment. Regardless, we had to do it at least six or seven times, and that can be a burden for an actor. “

When it was time to shoot, Brooks channeled every part Taystee had gone through over seven seasons. “It’s not just this one expertise. It’s a series of experiences,” she says. It’s the end result of every part in her life.

“There are moments when it’s not really about you and you have to give yourself completely to your character. I tried that, ”explains Brooks. “After that, after you’ve gotten away from it, if you want, that’s” I want to deal with myself “. I really want to deal with myself and be sure that I’m mentally well.”