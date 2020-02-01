OITNB star reacts to devastating turns and a very special review in ep. 12

Advertisement

Warning: The next one includes spoilers from Season 7 of Orange Is the New Black. Do not continue to study until you have completed Episode 12.

The penultimate episode of Orange Is the New Black ends with one of the greatest tragedies in the collection’s seven-year history. In the last scene, Taystee enters the laundry room and discovers that Taryn Manning’s Pennsatucky has suffered an (accidental?) Overdose. She cries out for support, but it’s too late. Pennsatucky is useless.

For Taystee’s portraitist Danielle Brooks, it’s nothing new to respond to a character’s demise. It’s hard to miss how Taystee howled again in season four when she first noticed Poussey on the cafeteria floor.

“I’m not going to lie to you. I used to think about it, ‘Taystee, how often do you have to go through this?'” Brooks tells TVLine with a chuckle. “It was a lot.” Over time it hasn’t gotten easier, to be the figure to which the most devastating moments in the collection are answered.

“It’s going to be more difficult for so many areas,” says Brooks. “From a technical point of view, I try to solve problems myself. They’re not the same people, so every glitch I have as Taystee has a completely different weight. I don’t have to give the audience the same outdated crying and the same outdated whine I need it to do justice to everyone who dies, or whatever the scenario. “

Taystee’s position as a GED tutor from Pennsatucky paved the way for a new and unlikely friendship this season. “Life” and the reformed meth addict are two characters you don’t have to reckon with, and Brooks was excited to discover this odd couple dynamic.

“Taryn Manning is someone I’ve always had to work with. I think she’s so damn reasonable,” Brooks says. “She lives her character from every ounce of her hair … from every pore in her body.”

Penn’s death is the end of an episode that is extremely daunting for Taystee. First, her lawyer tells her that Suzanne’s testimony would not be enough to end her life sentence. Hopelessly, she decides to try again and kill herself, this time using the fentanyl Daya gave her. She is on her way back to her cell to commit suicide when a soft flickering in the hallway triggers a new flashback (Wiley). Taystee tells P that she has skin problems and P encourages her to “hold on a little longer”. It guarantees T that “there is good – don’t work the way you want it, that you won’t even learn it.”

“A look back in season seven (a show) reminds you of how far you’ve come, especially with my Lady Samira (Wiley),” says Brooks. “We reduce ourselves from the same material each time. We knew each other earlier than (the show) and went to the same school. We were allowed to do this trip together, and I’m glad that we recorded this reflecting second together – even if it was was just a cell phone name. Just listening to her voice was enough to remind me of the abundance of blessings that have manifested in this process and what we were ready to achieve together and individually. “

Meet the feedback along with your reactions to Pennsatucky’s overdose and Poussey’s temporary return, then verify yourself again on Sunday afternoon for our last summary of the collection.