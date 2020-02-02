Advertisement

Everything is completely different the second time. Just ask Piper Chapman.

The remaining season of Orange Is the New Black is picking up shortly after Piper. She is on probation and lives with Cal and Neri in her Jackson Heights residence. To help herself, Piper works in a Thai restaurant, Thunder Thais, which somehow operates despite lifeless flying.

Piper barely scratches her meager earnings. Due to her early release, she will be charged a trial period fee. As a result, she has no money to rent, let alone enough to buy a bus ticket to visit Alex. As a last resort, she turns to her father, who ignores her calls after she starts. She confronts him in his administrative center and he can hardly bear to look her in the eye. He is not ready to give her financial support, but he only gives her $ 50 to prevail against Litchfield.

Back in prison, Alex is approached by Badison. She wants Alex to add her brother to her visit checklist and announces her visiting time with Piper. To get Badison back, Alex asks Lorna to put a contraband cell phone in Badison’s bunk. Taystee intercepts the cell phone earlier than a C.O. thinks it, but Badison can’t get away well enough on his own. A little less than showing Taystee a sign of her appreciation, she mocks her bunk comrades and will gasp. Each of them is sent to solitary confinement.

After that, Hellman confronts Alex. He has a heroin price of $ 1,500 to unload and demands that she act for him until Badison is back at Gen Pop. In the meantime, Daya and Daddy face new competitors in the D-Block. Outside in the yard, the two are scooped up by Annalisa, who has started taking care of their personal care. Daddy suggests making Annalisa an instance. At this level, Daya means that they “kill this bitch”. Daddy asks her to take it easy. “We are worried,” she says. “The concern will reconcile all people.” But worry is not what she thinks. Ultimately, Daya catches Daddy playing on Annalisa. Dad says it’s “all right” and assures Daya that she is not a scam – and to protect her, this special “corporate meeting” convinces Annalisa to advertise her again. However, Daya is simply not satisfied that Daddy is trustworthy. She needs to instill daddy worry to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Alex then goes straight to the library to unload Hellman’s “wad” onto Daddy. The seller agrees to advertise the drug on Alex’s behalf, and the two agree to complete the next day to create the alternative. After Alex gets out, Daya enters and brings a “gift” to Dad: Chinese prison whore Daya has laced with fentanyl. It is not assumed that it is enough to kill dad. The only requirement is that this is sufficient to teach her a lesson. Later that evening, Daddy throws down the “Adeola particular” and suffers a fatal drug attack in her cell.

The father’s death forces the guards to sweep at night. Hellman enters Alex’s cell and forces her to swallow a condom filled with crack to avoid drug sniffers in an upcoming drug search. After the sweep, he enters her cell and provides her with laxatives. The next day, Alex goes to Dad’s cell to find the alternative, only to find out that the inmate has died. She returns to her cell, stows the condom under her pillow, and then goes downstairs to see Piper.

Piper gets a Cal name on the bus as much as Litchfield. He forwards a message from her Thunder Thais boss, who only tells her that she was fired. During the visit, Pipes lies to Alex and says that her job is just fantastic. Likewise, Alex lies to Piper and says that everything in prison is in a good mood.

Because the episode drags on, Piper is waiting for her return bus. A Vietnamese girl approaches the bus stop with her toddler and older son and says one thing in her mother tongue. “What did she say?” Piper asks the younger boy. “She says it’s very different now,” he replies. Fade to orange.

Elsewhere in the premiere …

* Taystee has ventured into the yard for the first time since she was sentenced to life in prison. Pennsatucky advises Suzanne to keep her distance. “I understand she was as quick as your good friend, but now she’s a convicted assassin,” Penn says. “It is a life force.”

* Cindy cannot forgive herself for cheating on Taystee. Her guilt is consumed by her.

* Gloria and Pink are still in SHU. Gloria tries her best to keep her mood, but Pink has given up. Gloria tries to connect with Pink through a Guess the Recipe sport, but Pink forgets that they are part of it with doses halfway.

* Lorna started a boy named Sterling. She spends much of the episode showing Nicky photos on her smuggling phone.

* Aleida persuades Hopper to keep her drug operation going. Little does he know that she’s just been with him long enough to raise enough cash to take him away. In the meantime, she joins Caesar again.

* Jason Biggs and Maria Dizzia appear as Larry and Polly for the first time since season 5 and a few times, though in retrospect of Piper’s life before Litchfield.

What did you think of OITNB’s remaining season premiere? Take the feedback only with your reactions to episode 1, then check again later throughout the weekend for additional protection for Season 7.