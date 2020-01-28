Advertisement

World powers will be complicit in the collapse of the rule of law in Libya if they do not do more to call on countries to support those responsible for the disruption of the country’s oil exports, said the head of the Libyan National Oil Corporation .

Mustafa Sanalla said that too many Western powers were happy to let Libya’s meddling countries sign non-intervention agreements that they did not intend to honor.

He said his country was facing “disaster and nightmare” as the nine-day blockade of the oil ports by forces loyal to the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by General Khalifa Haftar, continued. Oil production has increased from 1.2 million barrels per day to 260,000 barrels.

Sanalla said production would soon drop to 70,000 barrels and the cumulative impact would be a loss of $ 440 million. He said it would soon be impossible to pay 1.3 million public sector wages in eastern and western Libya, forcing the country to seek loans on the international market. The blockage of production could also cause long-term damage to Libyan pipelines, as the crude oil left in the pipes will corrode them.

Mustafa Sanalla is considered one of the few authoritative neutral voices in Libya. Photography: Waleed Ali / Reuters

Sanalla, considered one of the few authoritative neutral voices in Libya, said: “The international community must understand that if it tolerates or even rewards those who break the law in Libya, it will be an accomplice in the end of the rule of law. the law in our country. And that means more corruption, more crime, more injustice and more poverty. “

He said the world powers “seem happy when they get agreement from a wide range of countries on international declarations calling for ceasefires and political settlements. But they know that many of these countries will sign anything and then continue to provide weapons to fighters, and pour poison into social media with their sophisticated disinformation campaigns, undermining the very solutions they officially supported.

“We need not only words, but also actions from the members of the UN Security Council, in particular the United Kingdom, the United States and France, who are all proud of their support for the rule of law. We need them to speak out against the hypocrisy of these countries – or their governments – who prefer to defend their own national interests at the expense of the Libyan people. “

He added: “The world superpowers must give the Libyan people facts about the responsibility for shutting down the oil fields.”

World leaders gathered in Berlin this month supported a Libyan ceasefire and an end to interference from regional powers, including arming the two sides in a war between eastern forces of Haftar to the government of national agreement recognized by the UN based in Tripoli.

Haftar responded to the Berlin conference by shutting down the oil fields and resuming the bombing of Tripoli, as part of an offensive he launched in April.

Sanalla said, “There is a rule of law solution to the problems in Libya. It’s the only way. But it seems that the countries that have traditionally been the most fervent defenders of the rule of law must find their voice and their common goal. It is not a matter of choosing one side or the other in Libya. There are too many sides, too many interests. The conflict in Libya is about good and bad. “

Sanalla, an oil technocrat and not a politician, said that it was not up to him to name the countries that were violating the Berlin agreements, but that it was time for the Western powers to do so. “We know there is a proxy war in Libya, but it is up to the superpowers to resolve the problem. When the superpowers say to stop it, it stops, ”he said.

It is well known that Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, and to some extent by France. Very few powers, including the United Nations, are ready to criticize the role of the United Arab Emirates in public.

Sanalla said if the blockers were rewarded, “you will see it repeated, not only in Libya, but potentially throughout the Middle East and North Africa, as those who disagree decide that ‘It’s worth trying an oil blockade. “

Sanalla has no doubt that the blockade was ordered by the ANL, because its members asked the staff of the oil companies to close the ports by telephone. He said that a systematic campaign on Libyan social media, from the east of the country and from countries that support the forces of the East, had launched an “oil shutdown” movement.

