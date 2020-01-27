Often a diuretic can relieve the symptoms of autism

Advertisement

A drug that has long been used to treat fluid build-up in the body can do double duty as a means to relieve the symptoms of autism in young children, new research shows.

If replicated in future studies, drug therapy can be a breakthrough, because current treatments for autism in infants are primarily behavioral therapies, such as the use of play and activities with parents to improve a child’s language, social and thinking skills.

The drug bumetanide is currently being used to reduce fluid-related swelling associated with heart failure or kidney disease.

But bumetanide can improve the symptoms of autism by affecting two chemical “messengers” that help nerve cells in the brain communicate. The drug appears to lower the ratio of an important chemical in the brain, GABA, to another chemical called glutamate, explained a team from the University of Cambridge and various institutions in Taiwan and China.

It is this mechanism that seems to help alleviate the symptoms of autism.

“This is the first demonstration that bumetanide improves brain function and reduces symptoms by reducing the amount of GABA brain chemicals,” said researcher Ching-Po Lin, from Yang-Ming National University in Taipei, Taiwan.

In a Cambridge press release, he said, “Understanding this mechanism is an important step in the development of new and more effective drug treatments.”

Study co-author Barbara Sahakian, from the psychiatry department at Cambridge, agreed.

“This study is important and exciting because it means there is a drug that can improve social learning and reduce [autism] symptoms during the time that these children’s brains are still developing,” she said in the release.

“We know that GABA and glutamate are important chemicals in the brain for plasticity and learning, and so these children should get a chance for a better quality of life and well-being,” Sahakian said.

According to the researchers, previous studies in rats and small clinical studies with children had suggested that bumetanide could reduce the symptoms of autism.

The new study was still relatively small – only 83 children with autism ranging from 3 to 6 years old. The children were divided: one group of 42 received 0.5 milligrams of bumetanide twice daily for three months, while a “control group” of 41 children received no treatment.

Along with reducing autism symptoms, bumetanide did not appear to cause significant side effects, according to the study published in Translational Psychiatry on January 26.

Any medication that could relieve the symptoms of autism would be very welcome, because behavioral treatments are not always accessible, especially in developing countries, the research team noted.

“I have many children with autism spectrum disorder under my care, but because psychological treatment sources are not available in many places, we cannot offer them treatment. Effective and safe treatment is very good news for them,” study clinical leader Dr. ir. Fei Li, from the Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in Shanghai, said in the release.

Dr. Andrew Adesman directs developmental and behavioral pediatrics at New York’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park. He was not involved in the new investigation, but was cautiously optimistic about the results.

Future studies will reveal how useful bumetanide can be against autism.

“Various methodologically rigorous, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies are now underway,” Adesman noted, “and we should know much more in a year or two if bumetanide is indeed safe and effective.”

The current process had one major shortcoming, he said.

“Because this study lacked a placebo control group, it is difficult to know whether all reported clinical improvements were due to treatment with bumetanide itself or to placebo effects,” Adesman said. But he said that certain brain scan evidence presented in the study suggests a real and beneficial effect.

Adesman added that parents probably should not yet have to demand the medicine for their children.

“I think families should wait until we know a little more about the potential benefits and side effects,” he said. “We need a methodologically rigorous, well-designed clinical trial to better assess the clinical benefits of bumetanide.”

