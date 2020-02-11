Official Donald Trump admits US prioritizes EU over UK for trade deal Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House.

Despite the promises that the UK would be the next one for trade negotiations, Trump officials could instead engage in new talks with the EU.

The White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said that because there is “some structure” to talk to the European Union, “that will become easier again” than starting the whole process with the UK.

As a new team is in place at the European Commission, officials have now agreed to reset relations between the US and the EU, with both parties keen to prevent a transatlantic tariff struggle.

“No one here is drooling for a trade war,” Bloomberg quotes Kudlow. “Believe me, nobody.”

Recent reports suggested that Boris Johnson’s decision on Huawei and their involvement in the 5G infrastructure in the UK probably caused a setback with discussions after the Brexit.

The Financial Times reports that Trump expressed “apoplectic” anger in Boris Johnson in a tense telephone conversation after the decision.

Kudlow said that both the UK and the US are “in the preparatory stages of preparatory talks” for a trade agreement.

He added: “We are all interested in something. But there is no structure yet.”

The adviser said that meetings between EU President Ursula Von der Leyen and Donald Trump are still a long way off and will not happen “until we have meat on our feet”, but both parties are trying to conclude a positive transatlantic agreement to avoid duties on goods.

“We now have some stability in the tariff and trade story and it is very constructive and we want to keep it that way,” he said. “So we will do our best.”

Last August, then US National Security Adviser John Bolton said to reporters, “To be clear, Britain is in the Trump government constantly at the front of the trade queue, or as we say.”

A month later the president told him on Twitter that his “services are no longer needed”.

