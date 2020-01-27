Ode To Joy tops the list of 25 while activists on Brexit Day | Current Brexit news and top stories strive for the top spot

Advertisement

Anti-Brexit supporters take part in the United Nations March for Europe (Photo by Ray Tang / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Pro-Europeans have launched a campaign to get Ode To Joy back on the charts the day Britain leaves the European Union.

Andre Rieu at the 2012 Classic Brit Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Photo: Ian West / PA.

Lib MEP Caroline Voaden is one of the Remain activists who is calling to support the song by downloading it from one of the online music stores.

The song had already entered the iTunes download table on Monday at the age of 24 five days before the campaign and was listed as the number one bestseller in Amazon’s digital download table.

The official chart is counted every Friday afternoon – with the next chart announcement on January 31 – the same day that the Brexit will take place.

MORE: Ode to Joy – The History of the European Anthem

Remainers have opted for a live version of the Dutch conductor Andre Rieu, which is accompanied by the Johann Strauss Orchestra and is to be included in the charts.

Pro-European activists hope that as a result it will be forced to play on national channels, including Radio 1.

“The Brexiteers can have their bells. We’ll have the air waves,” tipped Andrew Tipler.

A rendition of the song recently made headlines It caused Brexit MEPs to turn their backs on the European Parliament when it was first played after their election,

Ode to Joy (last movement from Symphony No. 9, Op.125 / Live) is available at Amazon for 99p. Google Play for 99p and iTunes for 99p,

