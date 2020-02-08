Advertisement

The New York Times reporters Reid Epstein and Trip Gabriel trumpet Pete Buttigieg’s top-class Iowa Caucus performance on the front page of “How Buttigieg Became Surprise of Iowa Caucuses” effort?

Now that the focus is on New Hampshire and its main goal next Tuesday, Buttigieg has become an excellent top candidate, taking advantage of the dynamism of Iowa and campaigns with confidence and a large dose of bragging rights.

New surveys this week have confirmed his strength as a moderate rival or even outbid by Mr. Biden: A survey in Monmouth ranked second in New Hampshire, four percentage points behind Mr. Sanders, and a Friday poll at Boston Globe / Suffolk University showed that he was gaining momentum there and in a virtual relationship with Mr. Sanders.

For a long time, the Democrats at this primary level seemed to choose between the progressive hissing in Mr. Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren or the state security blanket in Mr. Biden. In the end, Iowans liked Mr. Sanders, but also hugged Mr. Buttigieg, a midwestern neighbor with a compelling biography: Rhodes scholar, military veteran, potential historian as an openly gay candidate.

The second half was more critical of Buttigieg. For one thing, he’s not an Obama:

…. In contrast to Mr. Obama, who swept through the south with the great support of African-Americans, Mr. Buttigieg is fighting hard with voters of color ….

On the same day, campaign reporter Astead Herndon Warren’s supporters shadowed male reporters for treating Buttigieg with “children’s gloves” over Warren. “Buttigieg, not Sanders, appears as a problem for Warren’s candidacy.”

(The newspaper certainly contributed to the scratchy Buttigieg reporting.)

Herndon, who has long regretted a fairly tough article about Warren from 2018, initially showed the sexism map.

In the back row of an event aimed at veterans of Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, India, one of his democratic rivals – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren – was discussed on Thursday.

Christine Bagley, 65, said Ms. Warren was her first choice, but described her as “a bit of a bulldog.” Mr. Buttigieg had made her feel “more hopeful and inspired”. Lois Luddy, 66, had also thought about woman. Warren said, however, that she was too “belligerent”.

“It’s always struggle, struggle, struggle, struggle, struggle,” said Ms. Luddy of Ms. Warren, repeating the word to emphasize. “Someone has to tell her to calm down.”

Ms. Bagley shot back: “Would you say that if she weren’t a woman?”

The myth of Buttigieg, the moderate, does not die.

(Staffers’) increasingly gloomy warnings contradict the message projected by Ms. Warren’s campaign staff and the candidate herself, who tried to maintain a level of optimism even after finishing third. behind a progressive whose followers rarely move and a temperate turn of the millennium with the family tree of her former students in Harvard.

Then Herndon passed on the criticism of sexism to his own tribe.

Mr. Buttigieg was supported by the concept of freedom of choice, which went beyond the main season and can particularly disadvantage women who are running for office. Ms. Warren’s allies, who saw frequent questions about whether a woman could win, believe that Mr. Buttigieg was treated to children’s gloves by journalists who see themselves in a 38-year-old man who is over 70 years old. old woman.

Herndon concluded that he was returning to sexism.

Others, like the two women at Mr. Buttigieg’s event, said the die was cast – and Mr. Buttigieg had convinced her.

Shortly before he spoke, Ms. Bagley asked Ms. Luddy again: Would she be just as annoyed if a male candidate spoke of “fighting” like Ms. Warren?

Mrs. Luddy paused. “I think so,” she said.