NY1 traffic reporter Adelle Caballero suddenly gave up the disrupted network last week and then wrote a lively email to employees suspecting that the network managers and their colleagues were “dishonest” about their reasons for walking ,

During the observation period of October 20, she indicated that she would give up due to “Administration and I couldn’t agree on contract details”. Caballero – who has been on the network since 2010 – added in the company-wide email, “I will NOT go because I decided to become a mother or because I had [at the same time] difficulties with work, life and motherhood to care.”

Caballero said she was “actually shocked” when she said, “People have been informed and imagined it.”

Caballero started with a son in April and returned to work in early September after delivery.

She added: “Being a mother or father and having a job is usually a tightrope walk. Still, it was one that I had no problems with. ”She added,“ In fact, I was happy to be back at work after mothering. I went away and loved the routine of being a working mother. “

Caballero did not specifically say who gave her colleagues the impression that she had stopped being a full-time mother. However, she later wrote, “Despite the dishonesty, I have no bad will for NY1 or anyone here. Nevertheless, we are an information station. The core of journalism is communication and honesty. What does it mean if these two problems cannot even be found in our personal newsroom? “

Caballero is the latest reporter to have given up NY1, along with meteorologist Stacy-Ann Gooden, who joined WPIX, and traffic colleague Alyse Zwick.

We could not reach Caballero for a comment, and a spokesman for the network informed us that they would not deal with personnel issues.