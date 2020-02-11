NY Times buys Oscars ad for Tout '1619 Project,' Lure Liberal Subscribers

Advertisement

Liberal political lectures did not only take place during the ABC Oscars Show. It even came up during advertising. The New York Times spent an estimated $ 2 million on advertising their “1619 Project” to “transform” American history by placing everything in the context of the enslavement of blacks. “the truth can change how we see the world, “

The Oscars show is the second most expensive television commercial of the year after the Super Bowl.

Amy Weisenbach, senior vice president of marketing for the newspaper, said of the advertising campaign: “I think people just don’t know what has to do with the production of journalism that the New York Times produces. Two thirds of the newspaper’s revenue comes from Subscriptions, not ad dollars or wealthy benefactors, as some readers believe. “

The actress and singer Janelle Monae stood on a beach in Virginia to tell the liberal shoot:

JANELLE MONAE: In August 1619, a ship appeared on this horizon near Point Comfort, Virginia. It carried over 20 enslaved Africans that were sold to the colonists.

No aspect of the country we know today has been left untouched by the following slavery. America wasn’t America yet, but this was when it started.

After the narrator stepped out of the picture, a bold sentence said:The truth can change how we see the world ” and “The truth is worth it.” The final element in the ad was the New York Times logo.

Sarah Scire of NiemanLab.org noted that the commercial is part of a national advertising campaign that started in August last year with a package of stories in which the 400th anniversary of the first proven enslaved Africans who reached the British colonies andRetelling American history through the lens of slavery, race, and discrimination, “

Scire described the project as a “comprehensive and in-depth” study of how slavery shaped America as “one of the most read journalistic works of the Times in 2019”. It extends the Times from the mere exposure of Trump scandals to the retelling of American history, and there is controversy. “It is as hot from a hot cultivated potato as the Times has been baking it for a long time.”

“The project was originally conceived by Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones as a special edition of the New York Times Magazine and now includes a special section in the newspaper, a live series of events, curriculum materials, podcasts, books and even one Merchandise collection still to be launched in collaboration with the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. “

Other goals of the campaign, according to Scire, are “to persuade more of its 150 million monthly readers to pay for a subscription” and “to arouse the belief that quality journalism – especially time journalism – is worth paying for”.