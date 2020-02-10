NWA Powerrr originally intended for WWE network

Advertisement

NWA returned with a weekly YouTube show. The program was received with good reviews and fans are happy about NWA Powerrr’s fresh interpretation of a relapse idea.

Jim Cornette is no longer a spokesman for NWA Powerrr. He was part of the show’s early stages. During his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, he told Dave Lagana that NWA Powerrr was originally intended for the WWE network.

“The NWA show was what they thought would end up on the (WWE) network.”

Advertisement

“Then (Lagana) started talking about” Well, we’re going to do a TV show. I said, “What do you mean Dave?” He said, “Well, we’re going to start making television.” I said, “What’s this about?” It could be on the WWE network. “

“He had meetings unless he lied to me with a bald face.”

“Finally he called and said,” Well, we’re going to do it on YouTube. “

“Originally, the NWA show was supposed to be shown on the WWE network. It didn’t work out and they published it on YouTube.”

Cornette was skeptical that WWE Network would arrange a deal with the NWA. In the end, he was right. NWA Powerrr is now on YouTube, but Jim Cornette has nothing to do with the show anymore.

Many thanks to SE Scoops for the quote