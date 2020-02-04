NVIDIA GeForce is now released with free and premium memberships

Advertisement

NVIDIA is taking GeForce NOW out of beta as it prepares to launch a membership program for the cloud gaming service.

“GeForce NOW is being integrated into the thriving PC gaming ecosystem by streaming video games from our world-class NVIDIA GPUs to the cloud,” NVIDIA announced on the service. “We have spent the past decade building GeForce NOW to be the leading PC gaming expertise in the cloud. Over the past two years, we’ve refined the expertise through beta. Every millisecond of the method has been optimized, to reduce latency. ” While maintaining efficiency is somewhat negligible for many enthusiastic gamers. “

GeForce NOW is comparable to various cloud providers that correspond to Google Stadia. That means you can use it to enter a high-end server where you can play a range of video games in a variety of gadgets that vary from desktops to smartphones. As NVIDIA put it: “It’s like plugging a GeForce GPU into your system and upgrading your native {hardware} straight to a state-of-the-art GeForce gaming PC in the cloud.”

The service differs from the competition in only a few alternative points. First of all, GeForce NOW helps titles from Steam, Uplay and various popular online shops. This means that you do not have to buy the sport again via this service as long as the sport in question is supported by GeForce NOW. GeForce typically includes video games in the growing list of supported titles. You can also enter over a thousand additional titles in a single installation course of.

GeForce NOW can even support the ray tracing function via RTX ON. Wolfenstein: young blood and Metro Exodus are referred to as two supported titles that may be ready to make the most of this trait. However, it seems to be hoping that future ray tracing compatible video games added to the service may even support this feature through the cloud game.

That brings us to the question of membership. GeForce NOW offers a free membership selection, but there are sure to be only a few catches. Free members are not given priority for the service, which may result in waiting times. In addition, you only have the option of entering the service for one hour at a time. Once this hour has passed, you want to save your progress and log in again.

In addition, there is a Premium Founder tier that is currently available for $ 4.99 per month for 12 months. However, you also have the option to enjoy the first three months free of charge. Along with priority access to the service, you can stay logged in for up to six hours with a premium membership and get the most out of the previously discussed ray tracing options for supported video games.

The official launch of this service is another example of how we’re about to begin the cloud gaming phase. Stadia is already on the market and Microsoft and Sony are actively involved in their own cloud providers. It remains to be seen whether the cloud will actually replace consoles and other hardware, but we actually seem to be getting closer and closer to this path.

