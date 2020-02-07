Advertisement

In The Number Ones, I review every single number 1 in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting at the beginning of the table in 1958, and work my way up to the present.

***Bee Gees – “Love you inside out”

HIT # 1: June 9, 1979

Advertisement

Remained at # 1: 1 week

It seemed like it would go on forever. In a year and a half, the Bee Gees had taken first place with six consecutive singles, which only the Beatles had been able to do before, and this does not even apply to the hits that the Gibb brothers had written and produced for other artists. Spirits Having Flown, the album that the group released immediately after the Saturday Night Fever Bonanza, also proved to be a blockbuster. The three singles on the LP, which were also the first three songs on the album, all made it to the top. And nothing after that. It just stopped.

“Love You Inside Out”, Bee Gees’ last single, peaked on the charts a few weeks before the Chicago Disco Demolition Night. The Bee Gees were here before the disco and they had proven able to put together non-disco hits, but it didn’t matter. Probably thanks to Saturday Night Fever, the Bee Gees came to represent the disco in public. When disco fell, they fell too. “Love You Inside Out” goes down in history as the end of a historic hot phase – the sound of an imperial phase that is coming to an end.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SouY1MKclZ4 (/ embed)

Of course you can’t hear any of this in “Love You Inside Out”. The song sounds like the bee gees just cross, ragtop down, voluminous hair blowing in the wind and the sun sparkling with unnaturally white teeth. It sounds like confidence. “Love You Inside Out” is not even a disco song. It’s a quiet, funky little thing, an effortless squiggle. They are definitely small bee gees, but even small bee gees sounded like pure gold before the crash.

Lyrically, “Love You Inside Out” is deadly serious stuff for adults. Barry Gibb is in love with someone, but she won’t stop cheating on him. He worries about what to do and asks her to stop, but he’s not ready to give up the relationship. “Too many lovers in one life are not good for you,” Barry criticizes. And then he asks for empathy in a surprisingly poetic way: “You treat me like a night vision / someone who is behind you when your world is not working properly.” We don’t know if his requests work, but we do I know that Gibbs narrator will stay with this girl no matter what she does: “No matter how much you hurt me, I will love you until I die.”

But Barry and his brothers don’t convey this as if it were a desperate request. Instead, they’re casual and playful, and their falsettos gently push the beat around. In the chorus they stay on the spot, and these pauses are essential for the basic catchiness of the song: “I am the man who loves you inside and out (paused).” The song is so dizzy and in fact it was a shame that I never noticed that it was something other than a silly love song until I sat down to write this piece. There is an interruption between these words and this transmission. The Bee Gees are blowing through this thing right now. You don’t seem to care in the slightest about whether this woman is cheating or not.

The breeze is the great strength of the song. All the usual Bee Gees elements are there: the funky guitar scratches, the expensive sounding synthesizers, the locked rhythm section. But this time everything comes out slowly and easily. The Bee Gees could certainly play an urgent, historical drama. They did this with great effect for “Stayin ‘Alive” and “Tragedy”. “Love You Inside Out”, however, is more of a breather than giving everyone a short break between the howling of the opera.

After the Bee Gees hadn’t played live shows in 1978, their true peak year, they spent a good part in America in 1979. “Love You Inside Out” must have been killed during one of those energy breaks in the middle of the show. Part of me wonders if the group just wrote the song so they can do their shows better. “Love You Inside Out” doesn’t sound like an end. And yet it was so.

Two years after Spirits Having Flown, the Bee Gees released the Living Eyes album, which completely missed the top 40. The two singles “He’s A Liar” and “Living Eyes” peaked at # 30 and # 45, respectively. Given the overwhelming size the Bee Gees have just had, this is considered a sudden and breathtaking commercial breakdown. They never made it all the way back either. After “Love You Inside Out”, the Bee Gees only achieved another Billboard Top 10 single, which they only received a decade later. (In 1989 “One” reached 7th place. It is 7th place.)

Nevertheless, the Bee Gees continued touring and recording in the years after the end of this great run. They continued until Maurice Gibb died of a sudden heart attack in 2003 when he was 53 years old. His twin brother Robin followed him in 2012 and died of liver cancer at the age of 62. Today Barry Gibb is the last Bee Gee still alive. And that’s not the end of their story. The Bee Gees didn’t suddenly disappear from pop music when people stopped buying their records. During her tenure as chart singer, the Gibb brothers had great success in writing and producing songs for other artists. They remained large in this role even after the disco backlash. In this capacity we will see them again in this column.

GREAT: 7.10

BONUS BEATS: For Total’s 1996 album track “When Girl Meets Boy”, producers Sean “Puffy” Combs and the Neptunes sampled “Love You Inside Out”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0F2x2hPmWzA (/ embed)

(As the main artist, Total finished seventh in 1998 with her collaboration with Missy Elliott. It is an eighth. As guests, Total was third when they appeared in LL Cool J’s “Loungin”. The song is a 6. Puffy and the Neptune -Parrell Williams will appear in this column at some point.)

BONUS BONUS STRIKES: Feist’s 2004 cover of “Love You Inside Out” – for some reason titled “Inside And Out” – was one of her major breakthroughs on the indie blog. Here is her video:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-zUgiKPzt8 (/ embed)

(Feist’s single with the most charts, “1234” from 2007, reached 8th place. It’s a 7th.)

BONUS BONUS BONUS BEATS: Producer Warryn Campbell sampled “Love You Inside Out” on Snoop Dogg’s 2005 single “Ups And Downs”. The song names the Bee Gees as featured artists, though they didn’t really sing on them. Here is his video:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9aYoEQxUCQ (/ embed)

(Snoop Dogg will appear in this column at some point.)