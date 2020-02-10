NUJP, ABS-CBN employees protest against Calida's Quo Warranto petition

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP), ABS-CBN staff and rights groups have gathered to support the media giant after Attorney General Jose Calida filed a Quo Warranto petition against him. (READ: Void ABS-CBN franchise, asks Calida Supreme Court)

On Monday evening, February 10, media representatives, ABS-CBN employees and supporters held candles in their hand to advocate for justice and the renewal of ABS-CBN’s media business.

The government’s crackdown on a public interest media company was a direct attack on press freedom, said NUJP Deputy Secretary General Raymund Villanueva.

Filipinos will also lose a source of entertainment and humanitarian services, he said, should the privilege not be renewed. (FAST FACTS: What You Should Know About ABS-CBN)

“Iba yung kadiliman ang maidudulot sa atin sa bawat isang media organization na hindi na makakapaghatid ng balita”

(We will experience darkness with any media organization that will no longer be able to spread the news, especially if the organization is critical or indicates injustice or what is being done properly in our society.)

Aside from the NUJP, rights groups were present: the College Editors Guild of the Philippines, the Photojournalists Center of the Philippines, the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Defend Jobs Philippines and Altermidya.

This is the fifth consecutive week that the NUJP has organized a rally to protest government officials’ failure to renew the ABS-CBN license agreement. (SCHEDULE: Duterte against the franchise extension of ABS-CBN)

Earlier that day, Calida had requested that the ABS-CBN franchise be voided, alleging that it had “committed extremely abusive practices, a few of which will benefit at the expense of millions of its loyal subscribers.”

He also accused them of foreign property and referred to the network’s Filipino Depositary Receipts (PDRs).

The ABS-CBN franchise expires on March 30, but the House of Representatives has not yet taken a step to discuss the bills submitted for renewal.

If none of the laws are passed, ABS-CBN will have to stop its radio and television activities. However, it may still be possible to distribute content through other media platforms such as a website.

The renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise was firmly rejected by President Rodrigo Duterte, who accused the network of not having served ads for which he had paid during the 2016 presidential campaign. – Rappler.com