Nuggets come down from 23 and hit Spurs 127-120

DENVER (AP) – Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Nuggets rally from 23 to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 127-120 Monday night.

Denver scored 74 points in the second half, a season high, and prevailed against San Antonio with 21 points after the half. The Nuggets have won three in a row and six of their last seven.

Paul Millsap, who had 22 from the bank, helped trigger the comeback on his 35th birthday. He had 16 points in the second half, including a 3-point start at the beginning of the fourth half.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds as he struggled to protect LaMarcus Aldridge. Forward Spurs had 33 points to lead all goalscorers.

The Spurs lost the first five on a long road trip with eight games, even though they were in the lead most of the time. They scored 40 points in the first quarter, led with 67: 53 at halftime and quickly increased the gap to 22 points. Aldridge, who scored all 17 points in the first half, increased San Antonio’s lead by seven points to 86:63.

The Nuggets reached an angry rally in the final with 3:14 to shorten the lead of the Spurs after three to 93-89, and then took the first lead over Millsap’s 3-pointer with 9:01.

The Spurs scored eight goals in a row and went 107-102 in front, but Murray had eleven points to start another rally and finally give the Nuggets the lead.

TIP-INS

Spurs: G DeMar Derozan sat there with back cramps. Derrick White played his college basketball at the University of Colorado at Boulder. … Aldridge’s season highlight is 40.

Nuggets: Strikers Keita Bates-Diop and Jordan McRae, who were acquired in separate contracts last week, made their home debut. Bates-Diop saw his first action with Denver in Phoenix on Saturday. McRae scored eight points in 17 minutes. … The 67 points scored in the first half were two points less than Denver gave up this season.

NEXT

Spurs: Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Nuggets: hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

