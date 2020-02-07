NTSB Releases Photo of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Flying in Clouds Before Crash and More

Advertisement

As part of its preliminary investigation into the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, the National Transportation Safety Board released an image of the helicopter flying in cloudy conditions shortly before hitting a hill in Calabasas.

The report also included photos showing poor visibility in the Calabasas area at the time of the accident. The weather is one of the potential causes of the accident under investigation, although no final decision has been made.

Investigators had asked the public for pictures of the weather at the time of the morning crash of January 26, and some of it was released on Friday. Witnesses said visibility was very poor when they heard the helicopter click into the hill.

The preliminary report indicated that there were no signs of engine failure, which means that the helicopter did not lose power before touching the hill.

The NTSB noted that videos and photos from the public “represent fog and low clouds obscuring the hilltops”. The preliminary report noted several times that the pilot had difficulty with a low cloud ceiling.

A recently published image shows the low-lying layer near the accident site.

(NTSB)

A witness on a mountain bike trail told investigators that the area was “surrounded by mist” and that he heard the sound of a helicopter and saw a blue and white helicopter emerge from the clouds, passing from left to right .

The 1991 Sikorsky S-76B transported parents, coaches and players to a youth basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. Among those who perished in this fire accident are Bryant’s daughter Gianna, 13 years old; Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; with the pilot Ara Zobayan.

According to the report, the main impact crater was on a 34-degree slope and was 24 feet by 15 feet wide and 2 feet deep.

A photo of a resident shows fog near the scene of the accident.

(NTSB)

“Examination of the main and rear rotor assemblies revealed damage compatible with motorized rotation at the time of impact. The initial point of impact consisted of very fragmented cabin and cockpit debris, ”notes the report. The main wreckage was approximately 127 feet from the impact crater.

The engines were found upside down in the burned area. “Visible sections of the engines have shown no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure,” the report said.