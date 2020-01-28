NTSB: Chopper with Kobe Bryant, others climbed just before they crashed

Advertisement

January 28 (UPI) – A helicopter pilot carrying NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people, made a rapid ascent to prevent a layer of clouds in the moments before it crashed on a hill, said the federal investigators Monday night.

Member of the National Transportation Safety Board, Jennifer Homendy, said in an update that the helicopter had flown from Orange County to Ventura County in Southern California – less than 300 feet under special visual flight rules (SVFR) – when 29-year-old Sikorsky S – 76 helicopter hit a hill in Calabasas.

The pilot told ground controllers that he was making the upward maneuver in what would be the last radio communication of the aircraft. Thanks to special visual flight rules, pilots can fly lower than normal, usually due to poor visibility or bad weather conditions.

Mist had settled in the area early Sunday, officials said, and it was so bad that both the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department forbade their helicopters from flying into it. Bryant’s helicopter pilot flew in circles for 12 minutes before controllers granted him SVFR.

The pilot also asked for radar assistance from the ground to help him avoid other air traffic in such reduced visibility, but inspectors told him that the helicopter was flying too low to be checked.

The helicopter wreck, which can accommodate about a dozen passengers, is located at approximately 1,100 feet above sea level and is spread out at around 600 feet, Homendy added.

“There is an impact area on one of the hills and a piece of tail is down the hill,” she said. “The hull is on the other side of that hill. Then the main rotor is about a hundred meters away.”

Recall of the career of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant stands during a timeout against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City during a match on January 26, 2014. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with his 13 year old daughter Gianna in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2020. Photo of file by John Angelillo / UPI | License photo

At the age of 17, Bryant was 13th generally elected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA version. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac. File photo by Steve Grayson / UPI | License photo

Bryant played in the NBA for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists during his career. File Photo by James Nielsen / UPI | License photo

Bryant presented a Lakers Jersey to President George W. Bush after winning the 2001 NBA championship. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI | License photo

Bryant won three consecutive NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002 and back to back championships with the team in 2009 and 2010. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI | License photo

Throughout his career, Bryant appeared in seven NBA finals and was named MVP final in 2009 and 2010. Photo file by Lori Shepler / UPI | License photo

In 2008, Bryant was part of the American Olympic basketball team ‘Redeem Team’, which won the gold medal at the Beijing Summer Olympics. File photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | License photo

Bryant won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA basketball in 2008 and 2012. Photo file by Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI | License photo

On April 13, 2016, Bryant played his last NBA game and scored 60 points while the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 101 to 96. File Photo by Lori Shepler / UPI | License photo

In 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated jersey numbers 8 and 24 in honor of Bryant. File photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | License photo

Bryant won an Oscar for best animation film for ” Dear Basketball ‘, which he wrote and told. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo

Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters together, 17, 13, 3 and 7 months old. Gianna (R) died with her father in the helicopter crash. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo

Bryant pulls a mistake from Denver Nuggets Corey Brewer in the NBA Western Conference playoffs in Denver on May 10, 2012. Photo file by Gary C. Caskey / UPI | License photo

Bryant is introduced before his last professional competition on April 13, 2016 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File photo by Lori Shepler / UPI | License photo

Bryant, with his wife, Vanessa, briefly holds up his Best Documentary Oscar when they arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 4, 2018. Photo file by Christine Chew / UPI | License photo

Fans celebrate Bryant’s last match at the Staples Center. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo

Flowers are outside the entrance of the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, which Bryant started for youth basketball. He was on his way to his daughter when their helicopter crashed. Photo by John McCoy / UPI | License photo

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna traveled from their home in Newport Beach to her basketball game at the Mamba Academy in Malibu when the helicopter crashed. Six others associated with Bryant and his basketball academy were also on board, plus the pilot.

Officials said the Sikorsky S-76 chopper was built in 1991 and has no previous history of other crashes or mechanical incidents. Bryant often operated a chartered helicopter at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

Authorities said it could take days on Monday to pick up the bodies and make formal identifications because of the rugged terrain on which the helicopter crashed. The sheriff’s delegates have reached the area on horseback and have even razed a new road to get a vehicle close by. The coroner from Los Angeles, however, said that three of the bodies were recovered late Sunday, although it did not say who they belonged to.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County said, because of the intense interest in the crash, the public has been denied access to the wreckage. Officials invoked an emergency ordinance that makes it a crime to enter the site, he noted.

As Bryant was mourned worldwide on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA star LeBron James both made their first statements on this issue. James, a star ahead for the Lakers, promised to continue Bryant’s legacy and the team announced the cancellation of a game with the Los Angeles Clippers and said that the aftermath of Bryant’s death had been a “very difficult time”.

