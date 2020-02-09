Advertisement

3.42 p.m. EST

15:42

Paul Bailey, deputy commissioner of NSW SES, says there were 2,695 jobs that they had to respond to overnight, and that there have been 10,000 jobs since Friday.

He said there were 200 flood rescue operations that were mainly caused by people driving in floods.

Advertisement

“We see people who are constantly trying to do that. We are really concerned that people will keep trying and really ask people to rethink driving through floods, ”he told ABC News Breakfast.

He said a car had been washed off a dam in the Golsten Gorge and the driver was still to be found. Police divers are currently looking for the driver.

He said that the rain in Sydney should ease over the next few hours so they can do the great jobs.

15.23 EST

15:23

Deputy Police Commissioner Karen Webb was on Nine’s Today Show this morning, saying there were a few cases where people had flooded and needed to be saved, including an eighties couple, a 17-year-old boy, and some fishermen.

She said it would take away police resources that could be used elsewhere and urged people to heed the warnings.

The Today Show

(@TheTodayShow)

More than 10,000 calls for help were answered when floods and record rain destroyed the east coast. # 9Today pic.twitter.com/XVk8pI3j3n

February 9, 2020

15.17 EST

15:17

Trains will be a big problem in Sydney this morning due to landslides.

T1 Sydney trains

(@ T1SydneyTrains)

Due to a landslide in Artarmon, limited train connections continue in both directions on the #NorthShoreLine.

There have been significant delays. Please allow a lot of additional travel time.

More updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/rQJMhsUqwE

February 9, 2020

Buses replace trains in the Blue Mountains between Springwood, Lithgow and Bathurst after a landslide in Leura.

The Southern Highlands railroad line was suspended until 9:00 am this morning.

15.11 EST

15:11

Good morning and welcome on Monday.

Flood conditions in New South Wales and parts of Queensland are expected to continue to this day. Thousands have no electricity, dozens of schools are closed and more than 100,000 households are disconnected from the electricity grid.

A severe weather warning issued on the entire coast of New South Wales on Sunday continues to this day.

Sydney, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains were drenched with 200 to 400 mm of rain between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, it is the highest rainfall Sydney has experienced since 1998.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds and damaging surf can be expected on the coast. Heavy rain could result in flash floods in parts of Sydney, Illawarra and the central plateaus.

NSW state emergency services ordered evacuation of residents along the Hawkesbury and Georges rivers.

The authorities have advised residents of Sydney to stay at home where possible, or to keep an eye on public transport apps to identify possible weather disruptions.

As of Sunday evening, up to 150,000 houses in parts of Sydney, the Central Coast, Newcastle and the Hunter region were without electricity after rain and wind brought down the electricity pylons.

NSW SES had responded to around 10,000 calls for help.