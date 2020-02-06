Advertisement

Heavy rain has drenched much of the east of New South Wales and the southeast of Queensland, forced road closures and raised concerns about the risk of flash floods.

On Friday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning that stretched along the coast from southern Wollongong to Lismore in the north.

Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle, where torrential rain fell, could all be affected by flooding.

Dean Sgarbossa, a senior office meteorologist, said there was significant rainfall in north NSW and southeast Queensland.

Byron Bay had its biggest 281mm fall since 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sgarbossa told Radio National. In most areas from the Central Coast from NSW to the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, there were continuous falls between 20 mm and 50 mm.

Significant declines were also recorded in the inland areas affected by drought. Sgarbossa said, however, that there was a risk that a low-pressure system could develop in a wider coastal trough, “and that fairly intense rainfall could concentrate, which could result in flash floods, water over roads, and even river flooding.”

The road to the Jenolan Caves southwest of Katoomba was closed due to concerns that the heavy rain could cause landslides.

“There is also a significant number of loose rock fragments that are more likely to roll down the slope and onto the road,” said a spokesman for Transport for NSW.

“In view of the current weather forecasts, it is essential for safety reasons that the road is closed until it can be classified as safe for traffic.”

NSW Maritime director Mark Hutchings said the conditions at sea were also dangerous. “Skippers and small boat owners should be on high alert and check conditions before crossing a coastal bar or driving offshore,” he said.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said the heavy rain was welcome in the parts of the state devastated by the bushfire.

“We were overjoyed when rain appeared in many parts of New South Wales and there were decent falls in the north of the state,” said the RFS on Thursday evening.

There were also heavy falls on Thursday evening in southeast Queensland. The BoM warned the hinterland of the Sunshine Coast of flooding.

The tide threatens a number of sporting events over the weekend, especially the Big Bash League final, scheduled for the SCG on Saturday night.

The Melbourne Stars won the third final after defeating the Sydney Thunder with 28 runs on Thursday evening. But forecasters predict up to 90 mm of rain in Sydney on Saturday alone, and at least five spectators per team are required to complete a Twenty20 match.

The Sixers who have acquired the hosting right will receive the title if there is no result. There is no day off when it rains.

The Bushfire Relief Charity Game, which was intended to be the curtain for the BBL final, was moved to Melbourne’s Junction Oval on Sunday and has lost a number of stars who have committed to play.