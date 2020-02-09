NPR rolls out red carpet for Muslim left and complains media against Omar, Tlaib

Advertisement

NPR’s poorly named evening news program All Things Considered recently devoted two eight-minute sections to anchoring Audie Cornish to solicit the radical thoughts of Muslim activists in Dearborn, Michigan. In the first, on January 31, a man named Iltefat Hamzavi fried this hate nugget: “I’ve been to a lot of tables where someone voted for Trump. And you’re like chickens who vote for Chick-Fil-A, “

Our national radio network financed by the taxpayer only sends this without any objections or corrections. How did Trump slay a bunch of Muslim Americans? They found no Muslims who did not pull Democrats to the left. Instead, on February 3, the second segment focused on how unfair “the media” is towards Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Which “media”? One can guess conservative media, but one would have to omit the “establishment” media, which they have largely recognized as pioneers of diversity in Congress. Malak Wesam from the podcast “Dearborn Girls” loves how Omar is not “sold out”.

MALAK WESAM: My family and I always checked social media and looked at the news every time her name was given, just to see if she did anything after she took office, contradicting you know, just to see how much it would sell out or not. It was so incredible to see how much she was committed to her truth and how much she didn’t withdraw and apologize when she really shouldn’t.

CORNISH: Representative Omar was accused of anti-Semitism in office in its early days. Critics said a tweet about Israel used an anti-Semitic method and later questioned the loyalty of American Jews to a foreign country, Israel, during a panel discussion.

WESAM: Right. she was accused However, I think it is very important to distinguish between anti-Semitism and a critical attitude towards an Israeli and a Zionist government.

You could also smell radicalism when Cornish said the leaders of the women’s march were “accused Amer Zahr, who has been associated with anti-Semitism, said: “The march of women was seen as a liberal anti-trump, even progressive It turned out to be a faux-progressive thing – that they are still not ready – and it even happens in some parts of our community – that they are still not ready to include Palestinian rights in the wider narratives of everything else. “

When Cornish broke out with Tlaib’s outburst about going to Washington to “accuse the [mofo] trump”, Mark Crane complained, “Rashida looked under the microscope like no other.” Seriously?

IMAN SALEH: If we get a more comprehensive picture of how Muslim women are portrayed here, we look at stereotypes, such as that Muslim women are naive. You should be detained. You are not smart. You are suppressed. They are put down by their husbands. You should stand behind that – so there are only many things that go hand in hand with the identity of a Muslim woman. And when someone suddenly speaks, a Muslim woman speaks, everyone is in the arms about why she’s getting out of line.

CORNISH: It sounds like it What you are saying is the fact that they counteract the stereotype of what Muslim women should be, which in fact makes the backlash so hard.

SALEH: Yes. It is – we are not considered normal.

Wissam Cherrafadine added: “Rashida Tlaib has not run on the platform for representing Muslims or Muslim Americans, and her constituency is not primarily Muslim, but when she is on a national platform, her identity as a Muslim is first and foremost.”

These activists cannot take into account the obvious journalistic point that Tlaib’s Palestinian Muslim background makes her more current than hundreds of other House Democrats, such as Michigan’s freshman Rep. Haley Stevens.

PS: Cornish followed on February 4 with another five minutes with Muslim author Asma Uddin, who uses conservative arguments to announce religious freedom for Christians and not for Muslims. They offer a “denial of Islam as a religion that has had access to religious freedom”. NPR had no time for an obvious counterpoint: How do Muslim countries evaluate religious freedom for Christians?