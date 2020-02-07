Now you can see the coolest Cartier watches in the world in one room

Advertisement

The Cartier Tank has been one of the few pioneers in the watch world for 100 years. To put the inscrutable endurance of the watch in the right context, bear in mind that Louis Cartier designed the watch in 1917 – Rolex was only officially established as a company two years earlier. The square watch with sharp edges from Cartier was inspired by an overhead photo he saw of a Renault FT-17, a boxy tank that was used in the First World War. But something unexpected happened when translating war machines to look: “It’s about beauty,” says Cartier collector and dealer Harry Fane. “And that was what Louis Cartier was about. “Form follows function” were his words. He didn’t want the watch to tell the time in three different time zones or make coffee when you pressed a button. He just wanted a very simple, very elegant watch and he succeeded in designing it. And it took 100 years. “

Beauty is the word that Fane uses most when describing his upcoming exhibition of Cartier Tank watches at the Dover Street Market location in Los Angeles. The exhibition runs from February 7 to 21, with all watches on sale at prices ranging from $ 12,000 to $ 120,000. (The Crash, a Dali-adjacent model that was recently worn by Kanye West, is at the top of that range, for $ 115.00.)

In perhaps the most progressive Los Angeles store, the Tanks exhibition is a definite throwback. Almost all watches were made before or during the sixties and are meant to take the viewer’s hand with a velvet glove and lead it back to “an era in which people wore elegant clothes, women were very nicely dressed, men were very elegant “says Temple.

A Cartier tank with ‘bat’ figures from 1955

A platinum Tonneau from 1925 with its original timepiece

Because almost all of these Cartiers would have been rocked in the world of luxury. Tanks were the watch par excellence for those in power – the species with the upper crust flashed from one ballroom to the next in search of banquets and gala and birthdays for kings and queens. “Whether you were a Rockefeller or a Hollywood movie star or an Indian Maharaja, you bought jewelry from Cartier,” says Fane. “They say in Paris that if you were an aristocrat when you were 21 years old, it was a transition ritual that your father had to bring to Cartier to buy your first Cartier watch.”

So while Fane says he doesn’t know the origins of the 35 watches he’s showing, it’s not hard to get caught up in the romance of it all. “You start to wonder, for something made in 1927: who met this watch, who slept with it, who danced with it?” In its early days, the Tank was made in such a limited number – according to Fane, only 2,200 were produced before 1965 – each of which is special in its own way. Some of the examples shown are so rare that Fane knows for sure that he will never see one again after it has been sold. “You could say,” Oh, I’d like you to find me one of these watches, “he says.” And I’d just laugh at you. “

A diamond and gold bracelet watch from the late 1950s

A crash from 1990

These are examples such as the Tank that was completed in 1942 – “the high point of World War II,” Fane notes – with a small subdial and gold indexes where the watch would have typical Roman numerals. Or a Cartier Tonneau, the barrel-shaped cabinet design from 1926 that is still driven by its original movement. Although a very old watch with its original parts is a remarkable discovery, collectors are less likely to find them in a Cartier. A watch brought to Cartier for repair around the production of this piece would have received a whole new movement, rather than an adjustment. “It’s just an impossible thought that anyone would ever find it,” says Fane.