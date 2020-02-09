Novel coronavirus deaths rise to over 900

Advertisement

BEIJING, China – The death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to over 900 in mainland China on Monday, overtaking the global casualties in the 2002/03 SARS epidemic, despite the World Health Organization’s announcement that the outbreak appeared to be stabilizing.

With 91 more casualties in Hubei, the province affected by the outbreak, the death toll is now higher than the number of 774 killed by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) worldwide.

The latest data came after WHO had “stabilized” in Hubei in the past 4 days, but warned that the numbers could still “skyrocket”.

At least 39,800 people in China are now infected with the virus. It is believed to have occurred in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, late last year.

The epidemic has caused the government to block entire cities as the anger over coping with the crisis increases – especially after a whistleblowing doctor fell victim to the virus.

Since a large part of the country is still not in use after an extensive New Year’s celebration, cities like the financial center in Shanghai asked residents to wear masks in public.

Michael Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said that the “stable phase” of the outbreak “could reflect the effects of the control measures.”

A WHO “international expert mission” traveled to China late Sunday, February 9, the agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Twitter. The mission is led by Bruce Aylward, a veteran of previous health emergencies.

While the death toll has risen steadily, new cases have decreased since Wednesday’s nationwide peak of nearly 3,900 people.

Public anger

Millions of people are locked in Hubei to stop the virus from spreading.

“The local government asked people to stay at home as much as possible, but every time we get there, there aren’t enough goods in the stores so we have to go out often,” said a woman in Wuhan to the last name Wei AFP.

The Chinese central bank announced on Monday, February 10, that it will provide 300 billion yuan ($ 43 billion) in special loans to banks to help businesses tackle the epidemic.

China internationally condemned the cover-up of cases during the SARS outbreak, while WHO praised the action taken this time.

Anger broke out after the death of a Wuhan doctor, who was silenced by the police when he reported the virus in December.

The 34-year-old doctor died early Friday, February 7, after contracting the virus from a patient.

Chinese academics were among those who were upset about his death. At least two open letters on social media called for more freedom.

“End the restrictions on freedom of expression,” demanded a letter.

“Leak out”

Beijing replied by sending its anti-transplant organization to open an investigation and try to alleviate the anger.

However, Columbia University professor Ian Lipkin, who had worked with China on the SARS outbreak, said earlier intervention could have made a difference.

“This virus leaked out without anyone realizing it was there,” he said.

If the quarantine measures were successful, the epidemic should peak within the next fourteen days, Lipkin added – but he also warned that there was a risk of a “dent” on people’s return to work.

Wuhan has converted public buildings into makeshift medical centers and built two new field hospitals.

Wuhan-based Chen Yiping told the AFP that her 61-year-old mother has severe symptoms and is still waiting for a hospital bed because “too many people need treatment”.

The first foreign victim in China was confirmed when an American diagnosed with the virus died in Wuhan.

The only fatalities outside the mainland were a Chinese in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

70 people on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan were tested positive. All passengers were asked to stay in their cabins to prevent further infection.

Several countries have banned entry from China while major airlines have suspended flights. – Rappler.com