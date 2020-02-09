Novel corona virus that lights up the global luxury business

Advertisement

PARIS, France – The global luxury business will suffer from a shrinking number of Chinese buyers, who are the largest consumers of luxury goods worldwide, as the country is locked to prevent the spread of the novel corona virus.

Here are some facts about the importance of Chinese buyers to the world’s companies that make stylish and expensive things.

The luxury engine

Chinese consumers make up between 33% and 35% of all luxury goods purchased worldwide in terms of value.

Consulting firm Bain & Company predicts that the share will increase to 45% within 5 years, with half of the purchases made in mainland China.

Much of the Chinese money is spent at home or in the rest of Asia, where key players in the industry such as LVMH, Richemont, Kering and Hermes generate around a third of their total sales, sometimes even more than in Japan.

China is also the world’s largest supplier to the tourism sector. In 2018, almost 150 million trips abroad were made, three times more than a decade earlier. Chinese tourists are also the world’s top per capita consumers per trip.

How they spend it

High-end fashion accounts for 43.7% of Chinese duty-free spending, followed by department store purchases.

In and around Paris, the most popular European destination for Chinese buyers, they spend 40% of their budget on accommodations, 26% on shopping and 20% on groceries.

Chinese travelers spent € 265 billion in the Paris region in 2018 on durable luxury goods like handbags, clothing, perfumes and souvenirs.

The luxury retailer Galeries Lafayette’s flagship store in Paris has now cut some of its welcome staff to accommodate the decreasing number of Chinese buyers, two sources close to the company told Agence France-Presse.

How bad is it?

Luxury goods giants have so far made no estimates of the likely impact of the coronavirus epidemic on their business in Europe and Asia,

But some brands are starting to count the cost. Capri Holdings, owners of Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, said on Thursday February 6 that the China crisis would amputate sales by $ 100 million.

British fashion house Burberry said on Friday February 7 that the virus fallout had “a significant negative effect” on demand.

The cosmetics empire Estee Lauder lowered its financial targets, while the Japanese Shiseido group saw sales drop by half in the last week of January.

During the six-week Chinese New Year, Chinese buyers spend 10% of their annual budget, says Denis Leroy, France’s chief at the duty-free specialist Planet, which means 800 million euros for Europe alone.

What now?

According to the rating agency Standard and Poor’s, travel restrictions in China will “inevitably” weigh on Chinese spending and consumer confidence.

It was too early to assess the exact impact on global business, S&P said, but it was already clear that luxury companies would be among the hardest hit.

Many luxury companies’ profit margins may still be large enough to compensate for a short-term drop in sales. However, if the virus continues to spread, the pain of the world’s luxury giants will increase. (READ: How Global Corporations Respond to Novel Corona Virus)

Analysts from UBS, a Swiss bank, warned against making hasty comparisons with the SARS crisis in 2002 and 2003. At that time, Chinese buyers accounted for less than 10% of luxury sales, compared to a third of today’s sales. – Rappler.com