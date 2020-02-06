Advertisement

NOVA ONE is the music project by Roz Raskin from Providence. Her debut album will be released in April on Community Records, which also released the Secret Princess EP in 2018. The upcoming Amiable is an outstanding collection of songs that give the pop tropics of the 60s a dreamy touch and at the same time deal with gender, femininity and individuality.

The first thing we hear is “violet dreams”, a reflection on beauty standards and personal presentation that seems to shroud Raskins melancholy in a shimmering haze. In a press release, they explain: “This song feels solemn to me. Generally it was a tough year for me. It was also a time for a lot of self-reflection. “

Listen below.

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/667118015&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="166" frameborder="no" scrolling="no"></noscript>

TRACK LIST:

01 “be nice”

02 “purple dreams”

03 “feel ugly”

04 “someone”

05 “light years”

06 “close encounter”

07 “down”

08 “lovable”

09 “let’s celebrate”

10 “how it ends”

TOUR DATES:

02/06 Burlington, VT, @ ArtsRiot

14.2. Allston, MA @ O’Brien’s Pub

03/07 Providence, RI @ The Good Will Engine Co.

Out 4/24 on Community is adorable. Pre-order here.