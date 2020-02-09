Advertisement

Srinagar: The number of young people joining Kashmiri militancy has dropped “remarkably” since the lifting of Article 370 in August last year.

According to a security agency report, an average of five youngsters from the region have entered the militancy every month since August 5 last year, compared to the previous rate of 14 per month.

The report, comparing militant developments before and after August 5, found that large gatherings of militant burials that were a fertile reason for youth recruitment into militancy were a thing of the past because only still a handful of close relatives are seen on tombs.

“There have been cases where militants have been buried in the presence of only a dozen close relatives,” the report said.

Burials of terrorists killed by security forces used to attract a large amount. The number of visitors was over 10,000 at times.

Another trigger for local youths to join the militancy was the last call by a captured terrorist to his family members. Such a voice recording would normally find its way into the masses and act as a catalyst for some of the young minds who pick up the gun.

However, no such calls were reported after August 5, 2019, partly due to restrictions in the communication channels, partly due to the changed scenario.

There was also a significant drop in rockfall incidents, both in security and militant clashes and on other occasions. The use of tear smoke cartridges and pellet guns was reduced naturally, and the number of deaths in law and order declined to a negligible level.

On August 5, last year, suppression was imposed in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir following the lifting of the state’s special status and its division into union areas – Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

