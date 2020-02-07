Notable names of Josh Johnson and Nelson Spruce on the list - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

CARSON – The Los Angeles Wildcats interviewed shared two answers when asked what they remember from the original 2001 XFL season.

The Los Angeles Xtreme won the championship and “He hate me.”

“The only thing I remember at the first XFL is” He Hate Me, “” said Wildcat coach Winston Moss last month during the team’s block party at Dignity Health Sports Park to greet fans for the first time. “Besides that, I was reminded that L.A. had won the first XFL championship. They’re already throwing me a heat stroke.”

Moss and his team will try to hold consecutive XFL championships in Los Angeles, even though they are 18 years apart and have two different teams.

Rod Smart, the player known as “He Hate Me”, didn’t play for the Xtreme, but he was the face of the original XFL. The Smart nickname is still known almost 20 years later. He played as the running back for the Las Vegas Outlaws in the first XFL game, and a national audience saw “He Hate Me” embroidered on the back of his No. 30 jersey as he ran yards against New York / New Jersey Hitmen ,

With the XFL relaunch on Saturday, the Wildcats want to have the same lasting effect as “He Hate Me”. But they don’t have nicknames on their jerseys, they have to do with their government name and of course keep playing the field.

Wildcat’s quarterback Josh Johnson already has a recognizable name. He played 12 seasons in the NFL for 13 different teams and could have gone on if he wanted to. Johnson was interested in NFL teams, but was tired of being a backup quarterback.

Johnson thought he would finally get the chance to start after helping the Washington Redskins get a late playoff push in 2018. He started three games after injuries to Alex Smith and Colt McCoy at the end of the season. He joined the Detroit Lions in 2019 to play behind Matthew Stafford and was released in September for injuries.

“The opportunity to be the guy,” said Johnson about leaving the NFL for the XFL. “The opportunity to be the guy on your team, not the backup quarterback. That is the opportunity. This is what i wanted my whole career. I’m excited to finally get it. “

Johnson is high on the Wildcats Quarterback Depth Chart, but his chance has to wait at least a week. He was excluded from the first game against the Houston Roughnecks due to a thigh injury. The wild cats stand in front of the roughnecks at 2 p.m. Saturday on the go in a game that will air on FOX.

Charles Kanoff will start at the quarterback, but he could share time with Jalan McClendon, according to Wildcats offensive coordinator Norm Chow. Kanoff played at Harvard-Westlake School before starting in Princeton. He was an vacant free agent in 2018 for the Arizona Cardinals.

Kanoff started his XFL experience with the New York Guardians, but was traded for the Wildcats last month for Luis Perez, who played for the Rams in 2018.

Wide Receiver Nelson Spruce is another well-known name and a local product for the Wildcats. Spruce played at Westlake High School and the University of Colorado before playing two seasons with the Rams. In 2018 he had a short stay with the Chargers. During his time in Colorado, he held the Pac-12 conference record for career receptions (294) until it was broken by Washington State Gabe Marks (316).

Wildcat kicker Nick Novak spent more than a decade in the NFL and completed three stations with the Chargers.

Here are 10 more recognizable names in the XFL:

Landry Jones, QB, Dallas Renegades

Jones played at the University of Oklahoma before becoming Ben Roethlisberger’s backup with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013 to 2017. He had short stays with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders.

Cardale Jones, QB, DC defender

Jones won a national championship with Ohio State and was drafted into the fourth round by the Buffalo Bills. He played behind Philip Rivers and the chargers from 2017 to 2018.

Donnel Pumphrey, RB, DC defender

Pumphrey played in the state of San Diego and is the leader in the history of Division I FBS. He was a fourth round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Kony Ealy, DE, Houston Roughnecks

Ealy was designed in the second round by the Carolina Panthers in 2014 from the University of Missouri. He appeared in 65 NFL games and started in 19.

Charles James II, CB, Houston Roughnecks

James is best remembered for his personable personality in the 2015 Hard Knocks season with the Houston Texans. James played for six NFL teams.

Matt McGloin, QB, New York Guardians

McGloin showed promise in 2013 as a vacant free agent for the Penn State Oakland Raiders. He played four seasons with the Raiders and made seven starts.

Christine Michael, RB, St. Louis BattleHawks

Michael has shown potential with the Seattle Seahawks, but was never able to put it together. He played in 38 NFL games.

Marquette King, P, St. Louis BattleHawks

King played six seasons with the Raiders from 2012 to 2017. He was known for his field celebrations and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Kenneth Farrow, RB, Seattle Dragons

Farrow played two seasons with the Chargers and started two games in 2016 after injuring Melvin Gordon and Danny Woodhead.

Aaron Murray, QB, Tampa Bay Vipers

Murray is known for his college career at the University of Georgia. He is the SEC’s career leader. He was drafted into the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015.

LOS ANGELES WILDCATS 2020 SCHEDULE

Sat., February 8: in Houston Roughnecks, 2:00 p.m. (FUCHS)

Sun., February 16: vs. Dallas Renegades, Noon (ABC)

Sun, February 23: vs. DC Defenders, 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, February 29: at New York Guardians, 11 a.m. (ABC)

Sun, March 8: against Tampa Bay Vipers, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun, March 15: in Seattle Dragons, 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Sat., March 21: St. Louis BattleHawks, 2:00 p.m. (FUCHS)

Sun., March 29: against Houston Roughnecks, noon (ABC)

Sun, April 5: against Seattle Dragons, 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

April 9: in Dallas Renegades, 5 p.m. (FUCHS)

Notes: The home games are printed in bold. All times are PT. Home games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.