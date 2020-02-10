North Korea's internet usage is increasing, frustrating sanctions and fueling theft

Advertisement

Almost half of the traffic now flows through a new connection in Russia, which avoids the long-term dependence of the North on a single digital pipeline through China.

Written by David E. Sanger

North Korea has expanded the use of the Internet significantly, so its leader, Kim Jong Un, can dodge a “maximum pressure” US sanction campaign and use new forms of cybercrime to support his government, a new study said.

The study concludes that internet use in the north has increased by approximately 300% since 2017 – the year in which President Donald Trump threatened "fire and rage like the world has never seen before".

The upswing has a clear purpose, according to the report released on Sunday by Recorded Future, a group from Cambridge, Massachusetts: to avoid the financial pressures and sanctions of the West. In the past three years, according to the study, North Korea has improved its ability to steal and mine cryptocurrencies, hide its traces in the extraction of technology for its nuclear program and cyber operations, and use its government to use the Internet for everyday cryptocurrency control.

“This tells you that our entire approach to managing the financial engagement of the North with the world is based on a picture of the North that has been established in the past,” said Priscilla Moriuchi, a former National Security Agency analyst who has been studying for a long time focused on North Korea and Iran. “They have managed to develop an easy-to-replicate model of how large amounts of money can be moved around the world, in a way that does not affect our sanctions.”

“Our sanctions system needs a radical update,” she concluded.

The report helps solve the mystery of why the country’s economy appears to have survived and has actually grown in some sectors as the United States and its allies talk about their success in throttling oil supplies and fighting North Korea’s skillful counterfeiting have US currency.

This also complicates the paralysis of the Trump administration in dealing with the north. The sanctions have remained in effect, although Trump doesn’t like to talk about it, even though his personal diplomacy is bubbling with Kim.

An expected resumption of the intercontinental ballistic missile test, which appeared to threaten North Korea in late 2019, has not materialized. But even if the situation still stands still, the report suggests that Kim is ready to take advantage of these benefits: As he continues to invest in his nuclear program, he is also investing resources in a cyber program that is both a powerful weapon and one strong weapon is revenue generator.

In addition, the report entitled “How North Korea Revolutionized the Internet as a Tool for Rogue Regimes” concludes that other nations are watching the North Korean model and are beginning to replicate it.

“Iran has started to use cryptocurrencies as a method of facilitating international payments and bypassing US financial controls,” he said.

Moriuchi, who left the National Security Agency in 2017, started tracking the Internet usage of the North Korean elite two and a half years ago. This included Trump’s confrontational rapprochement with the north, the country’s rocket launches and deadlocked diplomacy. The President’s three meetings with Kim followed.

In 2017, Moriuchi was able to easily view the content of searches by the North Korean elite, most of which were for leisure only: while ordinary North Koreans only have access to a limited in-country version of the Internet, the country’s leaders and their families have An In the evenings and weekends, films were downloaded, purchased and searched online.

That has changed. Internet usage has increased during office hours, suggesting that management is now using its internal networks just like the West: doing daily government and private business. Now the country has developed its own version of a “virtual private network”, a technology for secure tunneling through the Internet, which western companies have long used to secure their transactions.

The country’s efforts to encrypt data and hide its online activities have become much more sophisticated. Through a network of students, many in China and India, the North has learned to use data that could improve its nuclear and missile programs.

Most of the home-made efforts to hide traffic served, according to the report, to “steal data from networks of unsuspecting targets or bypass government-imposed content controls.” Such methods have long been used by Chinese and Chinese Russian hackers, who often work for secret services.

The North has managed to surprise the world with its digital know-how beforehand: In November 2014, its devastating cyber attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment in an effort to “The Interview” was a comedy about two confused journalists sent by the CIA have been used to kill Kim, exposing digital vulnerabilities in the United States. This was followed by the courageous effort to take almost $ 1 billion from the Bangladesh Central Bank through the SWIFT international financial settlement system. Further central bank attacks followed.

North Korea’s most famous cyberattack with the WannaCry code has disabled the British health system for days and caused chaos elsewhere. It was based on vulnerabilities stolen by the National Security Agency and published by a group called Shadow Brokers. US officials have never publicly admitted their unintentional role in triggering the attack.

However, the report suggests that the north has evolved. More effective methods of stealing cryptocurrencies have been developed. And it started to produce its own, mainly through Monero, a lesser-known alternative cryptocurrency to Bitcoin that advertises to “disguise the sending and receiving of addresses and transactions made”. In short, it’s perfect for any nation – and its financial partners – who are trying to avoid United Nations and United States sanctions.

