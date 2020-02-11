Advertisement

The highest-ranking diplomat who emigrated from North Korea will run for parliament in South Korea to “give hope” to tens of thousands of others who have fled the regime, media reports said on Tuesday.

Thae Yong-ho was deputy ambassador to the North Korean embassy in London when he defected with his wife and two sons in August 2016, and has been one of the regime’s most vocal critics ever since.

Thae, who was denounced by North Korea as a traitor, will run for Liberty Korea, the country’s most conservative opposition party, in the April 15 general election.

Advertisement

“Thae is someone who risked his life for freedom,” Kim Hyong-o, a party official responsible for candidacy, told reporters. “As a person who understands the grief of the 10 million families living apart and who can present a vision for peace as one of 25 million North Koreans.

“His courage and decision will give hope to North Korean refugees and other South and North Korean people who want a true union.”

If elected, the 57-year-old Thae would be the second North Korean defector to win a seat in the National Assembly. The first was Cho Myung-chul, who fled south in 1994 and was a predecessor of Liberty Korea from 2012 to 2016. Party officials said Thae would likely promote a Seoul constituency seat.

He cheered in South Korea and anger in his former home when he became one of the few high-ranking North Korean officials who have been handed down.

The Pyongyang regime denounced him as “human scum” and accused him of misusing government funds and other crimes.

More than 30,000 North Koreans have migrated south since the end of the Korean War in 1950-53, but most are people who are fleeing poverty in rural areas near the Chinese border.

The highest-ranking North Korean who has defected is Hwang Jang-yop, once a senior official of the ruling Labor Party, who taught Kim Jong-il, the country’s former leader and father of its current leader Kim Jong-un. Hwang died in 2010.

Thae said shortly after his arrival in Seoul that he could not bear the thought that his children in the north would live a “miserable” life, adding that he had lost confidence in Kim Jong-un after the leader used it had started executing officials and developing nuclear weapons.