No sign of engine failure when the Kobe Bryant helicopter crashed

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, U.S. – A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Friday, February 7, said there were no wreckages at the helicopter crash site that left NBA star Kobe Bryant and eight other people dead There was evidence of engine damage.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the 9 to die when the helicopter crashed on rough terrain west of Los Angeles on January 26.

Advertisement

“All essential components of the helicopter were in the wreck area,” the report says. Examination of the main and tail rotor assemblies revealed damage consistent with the driven rotation at the time of the impact.

“Visible parts of the engines showed no signs of an unforeseen or catastrophic internal defect.

“The first stage compressor blades of engine # 2 showed a tilting movement in the opposite direction of rotation, which is consistent with the driven rotation at the time of impact.”

The Friday report was a summary of the investigators’ results so far. A final report to determine the cause of the crash is expected to take at least one year.

Investigators from the NTSB and other agencies are considering what role the heavy fog may have played this Sunday morning.

“Our investigators have already provided ample evidence of the circumstances of this tragic crash,” said Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the NTSB, in a statement.

“And we are confident that we will be able to determine the cause, as well as all factors that have contributed, so that we can make safety recommendations to prevent such accidents from happening again.”

In addition to 41-year-old Bryant and Gianna, their basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Alyssa’s parents John and Keri Altobelli, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester, basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan were killed.

They were on their way to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in the Thousand Oaks suburb after flying out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

The deaths rocked the NBA and the entire sports world, as well as Los Angeles – where Bryant won 5 NBA titles during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Memorials were created in the city when fans could get flowers, balloons, basketballs, cuddly toys, jerseys and other memorabilia in Bryant’s honor in the arena of Lakers’ Staples Center, the team training center in the suburb of El Segundo and near the crash site.

The Lakers honored Bryant with a pre-game ceremony that took place less than a week after his death. A public memorial to Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center.

The report includes photos of the Santa Monica Mountains crash area, including one from a witness near the site and one from a surveillance camera showing the helicopter flying in clouds.

It also includes comments from a witness who was on a mountain bike trail and told investigators that he heard the helicopter approaching.

He said he saw the blue and white helicopter fly up and down the clouds, watching him for about two seconds before crashing. – Rappler.com