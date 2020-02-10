No kneeling in XFL; New league promises consequences for violators

Advertisement

The new XFL was just making its debut this weekend, and one thing the audience didn’t have to endure: social justice warriors kneeling in protest during the Star Spangled Banner. Unlike the cowardly NFL, which withdrew an overture in 2018 to ban dishonorable protests at pregame ceremonies, the XFL Brain Trust had the courage to make it clear that kneeling would not be tolerated. Complainants who have thought about the Kaepernick thing can settle elsewhere.

The rebirth of the XFL by Vince McMahon, which had a temporary and short-lived history in 2001, started over the weekend, and the only controversy that attracted attention came when a player heard the F-word on a live TV program from a said game.

Now it was said that the league will hurt if someone kneels during the anthem. XFL commissioner and chief executive officer Oliver Luck said on a weekend in the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast: “There will be ramifications for all players who oppose the league’s non-kneeling edict.”

Bloomberg reporters Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick also wrote about these Bloomberg podcast comments this weekend:

“The NFL was criticized by President Donald Trump when quarterback Colin Kaepernick raised the police brutality against African Americans during the national anthem. McMahon’s family is now connected to the Trump administration. His wife Linda, was the head of the Small Business Administration, one Position she left last year to lead a Pro Trump Super PAC. “

Very few players are protesting more than three seasons after Kaepernicks last year in the NFL. You also get little or no press. The league spent $ 90 million on activities outside the social justice field, and the NFL ran a Super Bowl commercial on social justice last week.

Nevertheless, the new league starts again without the smell of social justice being felt in the NFL.

The XFL had previously asked if Kaepernick would have the idea of ​​playing for one of their teams, but the soccer pari threw water at it by saying it needed a $ 20 million salary. The highest paid players in the XFL earn approximately $ 500,000.

Nevertheless, Jordan Heck, who wrote for Sporting News, investigated why Kaepernick is not playing in the XFL. “Did Colin Kaepernick’s protest matter?” he asks”:

“Kaepernick’s complaint against the NFL claims that the league keeps him out because of his protest. But did his protest matter why he didn’t play in the XFL? As far as we can tell, the answer is no, simply because the discussions failed are.” don’t get that far.

“Luck seemed a little interested in Kaepernick playing in his league, but the quarterback’s wages were so high that there was no point in considering him as an option at all.”

Heck writes that if Kaepernick’s salary requirements had fit into the tax reality of this new little football league, “there would have been an interesting conversation. When Luck was announced as league commissioner, he publicly stated that players will be required to stand up for the league Anthem.”

Luck told Bleacher Report: “We respect individual freedoms, but we will require our players to stand up for the national anthem.”